Monday: Memories of the flood of ’93

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Aug. 1, 1993, the Mississippi River crested at 49.58 feet in St. Louis, nearly 20 feet above flood stage, breaking previous records. At the flood’s peak, more than a million cubic feet of water passed the Gateway Arch each second.

In west St. Louis County, the entire Chesterfield valley, then known as Gumbo Flats, was under water as the Missouri River overflowed its levees.

On the east side of the Mississippi, the entire town of Valmeyer was destroyed, and rather than rebuilding, the citizens moved to a new location.

As a result of the flood, residents were evacuated, homes and businesses were lost and people all over the region joined in the sandbagging efforts to prevent further devastation.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh and his guests will discuss memories of the flood of ’93. Joining him will be St. Louis Public Radio reporter Mary Leonard, UPI photographer Bill Greenblatt and videographer Paul Schankman, who was a reporter at KTVI-TV during the flood.

Do you have a memory of the flood of ’93 to share? Leave us a voicemail at 314-516-6397 or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

