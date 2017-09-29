 Monday: Moving past ‘The Da Vinci Code:’ A conversation with bestselling author Dan Brown | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air 
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Moving past ‘The Da Vinci Code:’ A conversation with bestselling author Dan Brown

By 3 hours ago

Dan Brown's latest novel "Origin" will be released on Oct. 3.
This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, world-renowned author Dan Brown, most famous for “The Da Vinci Code,” will join host Don Marsh to discuss his most recent novel, “Origin.” The book, featuring the famous character Robert Langdon again, will be released on Oct. 3.

