Monday: New play explores the aftermath of Sandy Hook tragedy

Monday

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 2012, 20 first graders and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School were killed in a deadly shooting. As the community of Newtown, Connecticut attempted to heal, playwright Eric Ulloa spent months interviewing citizens. He took the real words of those people and wove them into the play “26 Pebbles.”  A joint production of the play by That Uppity Theatre Company and the University of Central Oklahoma in partnership with the Missouri Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and “Painting for Peace in Ferguson” will be staged June 19 to 23 in several locations throughout the region.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the production with That Uppity Theatre Artistic Director Joan Lipkin. Also joining the discussion is Carol Swartout Klein, author of “Painting for Peace in Ferguson.” Later this month she will travel to Newtown to tell residents there how art played a role following the unrest in Ferguson.

What: Eric Ulloa’s “26 Pebbles” 
When: June 19 - 23
Where: Various locations
More information

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

