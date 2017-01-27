Monday: Old, industrial building in south St. Louis to transform into manufacturing hub

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss a new project in south St. Louis: the transformation of an old industrial building that will house small to mid-sized manufacturing firms. Called Brick City Makes, the building, located at 2528 Texas Ave., will contain 87,000-square-feet of manufacturing space.

Joining the discussion will be Marc Bowers, executive director of St. Louis Makes, and Tom Pickel, executive director of DeSales Community Development.

