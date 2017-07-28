 Monday: Our monthly Legal Roundtable reconvenes to discuss pressing issues of the law | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: Our monthly Legal Roundtable reconvenes to discuss pressing issues of the law

  • On Monday, St. Louis on the Air's Legal Roundtable will return to discuss pressing issues of the law.
    Illustration by Rici Hoffarth | St. Louis Public Radio

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, our Legal Roundtable will convene again to discuss pressing issues of the law, including the new chief justice of Missouri Supreme Court, St. Louis County Prosecutor retirement pension, new standards for Missouri’s municipal courts and more.

Joining the program:

  • Susan Appleton, J.D., Lemma Barkeloo & Phoebe Couzins Professor of Law, Washington University
  • William Freivogel, J.D., professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale
  • Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students, Washington University

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

