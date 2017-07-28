Monday: Our monthly Legal Roundtable reconvenes to discuss pressing issues of the law

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, our Legal Roundtable will convene again to discuss pressing issues of the law, including the new chief justice of Missouri Supreme Court, St. Louis County Prosecutor retirement pension, new standards for Missouri’s municipal courts and more.

Joining the program:

Susan Appleton, J.D., Lemma Barkeloo & Phoebe Couzins Professor of Law, Washington University

William Freivogel, J.D., professor at the School of Journalism, Southern Illinois University - Carbondale

Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students, Washington University

