Monday: ‘Parallel Chords’ to screen at St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Friday

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with Catherine Dudley-Rose about her feature-length film in this year’s St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase. The production was originally a short screened three years ago and Dudley-Rose will discuss how and why she decided to expand the production.

Also joining the conversation will be Allyson Mace, producer of the film and publisher for Sauce Magazine.

Related Event

What: Cinema St. Louis 2018 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Presents "Parallel Chords"

When: 7 p.m., Friday, July 20, 2018

Where: Brown Hall Auditorium at Washington University

