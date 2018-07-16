 Monday: ‘Parallel Chords’ to screen at St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Friday | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: ‘Parallel Chords’ to screen at St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Friday

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with Catherine Dudley-Rose about her feature-length film in this year’s St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase. The production was originally a short screened three years ago and Dudley-Rose will discuss how and why she decided to expand the production.

Also joining the conversation will be Allyson Mace, producer of the film and publisher for Sauce Magazine.

Have a question or comment about “Parallel Chords”? Send us a tweet (@STLonAir) an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

What: Cinema St. Louis 2018 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase Presents "Parallel Chords"
When: 7 p.m., Friday, July 20, 2018
Where: Brown Hall Auditorium at Washington University

A sneak peek at this year’s Filmmakers Showcase lineup, including ‘Gateway Sound’

By Jul 11, 2018
Justin Fisher’s documentary about the evolving recording industry screens at 4 p.m. Saturday as part of the 2018 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

A treasure trove of St. Louis-based filmmaking talent will be in the spotlight throughout the next two weekends as Cinema St. Louis’ annual Filmmakers Showcase gets underway on Friday.

One of the locally driven films set to screen Saturday is “Gateway Sound,” which was produced and directed by Justin Fisher, an audio engineer and educator. The documentary explores the state of the recording industry in St. Louis and beyond.

Fisher joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh Wednesday for a conversation about the project and how recording professionals are adapting in an age of music streaming, slumping record sales and easily accessible recording technology.