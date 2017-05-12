 Monday: Reviewing the Missouri legislature’s 2017 session | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: Reviewing the Missouri legislature’s 2017 session

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

When the Missouri legislature convened on January 4, it was anticipated that with a Republican governor and GOP majorities in both houses, a record number of bills might become law. But as it drew to a close, one Republican senator said the session may be groundbreaking in terms of its lack of productivity.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk with St. Louis Public Radio reporters Marshall Griffin, Jo Mannies and Jason Rosenbaum about what did and didn’t pass and why so many bills stalled.

