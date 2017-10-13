 Monday: Sammy Rangel is HateBrakers ‘Hero of the Year’ | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Sammy Rangel is HateBrakers ‘Hero of the Year’

Monday

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sammy Rangel will talk with host Don Marsh about how he turned his life around after a life of hate and violence and founded the organization Life After Hate. Also joining the discussion is Susan Balk, Founder of HateBrakers. Rangel will receive the 5th Annual HateBrakers Hero of the Year award.

What: An Evening with Sammy Rangel, 5th Annual HateBrakers Hero of the Year
When: Tuesday, October 17 at 7:00 PM
Where: Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell, St. Louis, MO 63112
