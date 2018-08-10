Monday: Sauce Magazine’s Hit List features 5 new places to try during August

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" during the noon hour Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will speak with Sauce Magazine’s Heather Hughes and Catherine Klene about new food and drink establishments in the region to try this month.

Those on their radar for this month are:

The duo will also catch listeners up on recent restaurant openings and closings in the area.

Have a question or comment? Tweet us (@STLonAir) or send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lally give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.