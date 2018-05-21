 Monday: Shakespeare Festival St. Louis brings ‘Romeo and Juliet’ back to Forest Park | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: Shakespeare Festival St. Louis brings ‘Romeo and Juliet’ back to Forest Park

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The tragedy of star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet is a timeless tale and one of English playwright William Shakespeare’s most popular works.

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis is bringing the classic play back to Forest Park June 1 to 24.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss the production and all of Shakespeare Festival St. Louis’ offerings with Elena Araoz, the director of “Romeo and Juliet,” and Tom Ridgely, the new executive director of the organization.

What: Shakespeare Festival St. Louis Presents "Romeo and Juliet"
When: 8 p.m. nightly except Tuesdays, June 1 - 24, 2018
Where: Shakespeare Glen, Fine Arts Drive east pf the Art Museum in Forest Park
St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Shakespeare Festival St. Louis
