Monday: The St. Louis Blues celebrate 50 years as St. Louis’ hockey team

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

As the St. Louis Blues continue competing in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs, we’ll look back at the 50-year history of the NHL team in St. Louis.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will be joined by Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of the St. Louis Blues, to look back on the team’s history and look forward at the team’s future.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.