Monday: St. Louis native Damon Rich receives $625,000 ‘genius’ grant

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk to Damon Rich, a designer and urban planner in Newark, New Jersey. He received the 2017 MacArthur Fellowship, which includes a $625,000 stipend – commonly known as “genius” grants.

The fellowship awards people in any field for "extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits and a marked capacity for self-direction."

Rich is a native of Creve Coeur, Missouri.

