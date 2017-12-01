Monday: St. Louis native Danny Meyer to open first Shake Shack restaurant in the area

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with St. Louis native Danny Meyer, founder of the Shake Shack chain and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group.

The first Shake Shack is opening in St. Louis on Monday, December 11 in the Central West End at the southeast corner of Euclid and West Pine. There are more than 100 Shake Shacks worldwide including in Saudi Arabia, Russia, the U.K. and Japan.

