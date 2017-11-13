Monday: Universal design improves quality of life for people with disabilities

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss how the use of universal design can help people with disabilities and can improve the overall safety and quality of life of all people when used disasters.

Joining him for discussion is:

Colleen Starkloff, founder and co-director of Starkloff Disability Institute

Judith Heumann, senior fellow at Ford Foundation; former special advisor on Disability Rights to President Obama

Marcie Roth, president of Inclusive Emergency Management Strategies LLC; CEO of the National Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies; former FEMA senior advisor on Disability

Related Event:

What: Starkloff Disability Institute Universal Design Summit 6: "Inclusive Communities: Housing & Public Spaces"

When: Nov. 13 - 14, 2017

Where: Busch Student Center at Saint Louis University, 20 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103

