 Monday: Universal design improves quality of life for people with disabilities | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Universal design improves quality of life for people with disabilities

By 7 minutes ago

This segment will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss how the use of universal design can help people with disabilities and can improve the overall safety and quality of life of all people when used disasters.

Joining him for discussion is:

  • Colleen Starkloff, founder and co-director of Starkloff Disability Institute
  • Judith Heumann, senior fellow at Ford Foundation; former special advisor on Disability Rights to President Obama
  • Marcie Roth, president of Inclusive Emergency Management Strategies LLC; CEO of the National Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies; former FEMA senior advisor on Disability

Related Event:

What: Starkloff Disability Institute Universal Design Summit 6: "Inclusive Communities: Housing & Public Spaces"

When: Nov. 13 - 14, 2017

Where: Busch Student Center at Saint Louis University, 20 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Universal Design

Related Content

Curious Louis: How builders can use universal design to make homes everyone can use

By May 3, 2017
6 North in the Central West End.
Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

Jane Jones was overwhelmed when she first visited the 6 North Apartments building in the Central West End.

Built in 2004, it’s the nation’s first building constructed entirely under the universal design concept, which incorporates features that allow people with disabilities to live in the space. It can be defined as "the design of products and environments to be usable by all people, to the greatest extent possible, without the need for adaptation or specialized design."

Jones, who is blind, moved there in 2012. She couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.

National design conference focuses on opening spaces for people of all ages, abilities

By Virginia Gilbert May 2, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: The Starkloff Disability Institute is known for the pioneering work of its co-founders, Colleen Starkloff and her late husband, Max Starkloff, in making St. Louis and the nation more accessible for people with disabilities.

But in the past decade, the institute has branched out to embrace universal design, which goes much further. Accessibility separates people with mobility issues from everyone else, Starkloff says. Universal design brings people together. She defines universal design as “the design of products and spaces to be usable by the greatest number of people with the least amount of adaptation and design.”

Reflection: Design can aid the incapacitated with style and warmth

By Jul 26, 2013

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon We baby boomers have breathed the sweet air of invincibility so long that when something goes wrong with our finances or our family relations or our bodies we are shocked, shocked, to realize that rather than invincible, we are, as were all generations before us, quite vulnerable. So what should we, the children of the greatest generation, be doing?