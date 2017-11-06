 Monday: We discuss media literacy with Gateway Media Literacy Partners | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: We discuss media literacy with Gateway Media Literacy Partners

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk about the importance of media literacy and issues of inclusion addressed during Gateway Media Literacy Partners' Media Literacy Week.

Joining him for the discussion will be:

  • Natasha Casey, professor of English and Communications at Blackburn College; secretary of Gateway Media Literacy Partners Executive Committee
  • Mary Pat Gallagher, founder and executive director of Lolly’s Place; board member of Gateway Media Literacy Partners

Related Event:

What: Gateway Media Literacy Partners 2017 Media Literacy Week "Inclusion in a Connected World"
When: November 5-8, 2017
Where: Various locations

Do you have questions about media literacy? Send us an email with your response at talk@stlpublicradio.org or send us a tweet at @STLonAir.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer, and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Media Literacy
Gateway Media Literacy Partners

