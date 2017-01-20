Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: What does the ‘simple life’ look like in today’s America? Author Mark Sundeen joins us

By 49 minutes ago
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Mark Sundeen's "The Unsettlers."
Credit Penguin Books

The trend of rural to urban migration across the world has been well-documented and is going strong. But what about people who migrate the opposite way? These people choose a different life with different challenges, but they also make up a community all their own.

That’s the community author Mark Sundeen explores in his book, “The Unsettlers: In Search of the Good Life in Today's America." One of the stories he highlights takes place in Missouri — La Plata, to be exact, which is about three hours northwest of St. Louis, outside of Kirksville.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sundeen will join St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh to discuss “The Unsettlers” and what he learned about these different kinds of pioneers in American society.

How do you search for the “simple life?” Send us your thoughts by email to talk@stlpublicradio.org, tweet us at @STLonAir, or give us a call during the show at 314-382-8255.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Books
Author
Left Bank Books

Related Content

What are the best local books of 2016? 2 St. Louis booksellers' picks for winter reading, gifts

By Dec 15, 2016
Moyan Brenn | Flickr

Need something to entertain you during the long, cold winter? Still looking for gifts for your family and friends?  Why not go for a well-chosen book by a local author?

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we heard from two local booksellers about their favorite local and national titles both for gifts and for reading time over the holidays.

Holland Saltsman is the owner of The Novel Neighbor in Webster Groves. Alex Weir is the manager of Subterranean Books in the Delmar Loop.

Why do St. Louisans ignore stop signs? ‘What’s with St. Louis?’ author addresses that quirk and more

By Dec 13, 2016
Valerie Battle Kienzel’s new book, “What’s with St. Louis?” tackles some of St. Louis' strangest traditions.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

There are myriad oddities about St. Louis that if you’ve lived here long enough, you’ll learn to nod and make commentary about in polite conversation. Toasted ravioli.

A familiar face at Left Bank Books has published her first novel, ‘We Eat Our Own,' with Scribner

By Dec 1, 2016
Kea Wilson recently published her first novel, "We Eat Our Own," with Scribner.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

“Canny, funny and impressively detailed.” That’s what the New York Times had to say about Kea Wilson’s first novel “We Eat Our Own,” published earlier this year with Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

After a marriage’s end, how do you start over after age 50? Two authors tackle the topic

By Nov 30, 2016
Barbara Ballinger and Margaret Crane navigate life after loss at age 50 in a new book.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

What do you do when you lose the love of your life after age 50? That’s a question two nationally-known authors with ties to St. Louis tackle in the book “Suddenly Single After 50: The Girlfriends’ Guide to Navigating Loss, Restoring Hope and Rebuilding Your Life.”

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the book with authors Barbara Ballinger and Margaret Crane. 

Crane lost her husband of 42 years after a five-year battle with lymphoma. Ballinger and her husband divorced after 29 years of marriage.