Monday: What you need to know about cybersecurity in light of the Equifax hack

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss cybersecurity issues in light of the recent hacking of Equifax, one of three major credit reporting agencies in the United States. Nearly 146 million Americans were impacted by the data breach that involved social security numbers, birthdates and other personal information.

Joining him for the discussion will be:

  • Shaji Khan, Assistant Professor of Information Systems, University of Missouri-St. Louis
  • Maurice Dawson, Assistant Professor of Information Systems & Fulbright Scholar, University of Missouri-St. Louis

