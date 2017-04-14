Monday: Who are the most ‘Legendary East St. Louisans?’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Monday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will be joined by Tiffany Lee and Reginald Petty to discuss their book “Legendary East St. Louisans: An African American Series.” The book chronicles residents of East St. Louis who have made an impact on the region and the country.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.