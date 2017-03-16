Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Money and politics — does Missouri’s ethics system need to change?

By 21 minutes ago
  • Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at his victory party on Nov. 9, 2016.
    Eric Greitens addresses the crowd at his victory party on Nov. 9, 2016.
    File photo| Willis Ryder Arnold | St. Louis Public Radio

Earlier this month, the spotlight was cast on the brand new nonprofit called A New Missouri Inc. Formed by Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign treasurer, the group’s focus will be to advocate for the governor’s policy agenda. Its nonprofit status assigned by the IRS means that A New Missouri can take unlimited contributions and it does not have to release information about who gave those contributions.

This raises questions about so-called “dark money,” political contributions and ethics in the state of Missouri.  It should be noted that Greitens himself ran on a campaign that included promises of ethics reform at the state capitol.

Does Missouri’s ethic system need to change or can it be maintained with a few tweaks? What responsibilities do politicians hold in regard to financial transparency with their constituents?

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we discussed the role of money in politics and if ethical standards need to change. Joining the program to discuss this monumental issue:

  • Richard Hasen, Ph.D., Professor, University of California Irvine
  • Wally Siewert, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Ethics in Public Life, University of Missouri-St.. Louis
  • Patrick Ishmael, Director of Gov. Accountability, Show Me Institute

Listen to the conversation here:

Related Event

What: UMSL Center for Ethics in Public Life Presents "Ethics, Money and Politics" Conference
When: Friday, March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: The Millennium Student Center Century Rooms on UMSL Campus
More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Center for Ethics in Public Life
Ethics
Public Ethics Conference
Campaign
Campaign Finance
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Report: Campaign Finance Laws Worrisome

By Chris McDaniel Jan 17, 2013
Sean Sandefur/St. Louis Public Radio.

 

All of the money given by small donors in the 2012 presidential race was matched by only 32 billionaires and corporations, according to a report released Thursday by MoPIRG, the Missouri Public Interest and Research Group.

It was the first major election since the Supreme Court’s controversial Citizens United decision that allowed an unlimited amount of money to be spent by so-called Super PACs, often without disclosing where the money is coming from.

Show-Me State leads the way in TV ad spending on state contests

By Nov 3, 2016
Screen captures from ads by Democrat Chris Koster, top, and Republican Eric Greitens
YouTube

If you think you’re being bombarded with TV ads for Missouri’s governor’s contest, you’re right. The Missouri governor’s race is the top state-level contest in the country, when it comes to ad spending, and ads airing.

That’s according to the Center for Public Integrity, an award-winning nonpartisan nonprofit that tracks political spending. It says that Missouri’s battle for governor, including last summer’s nasty GOP primary, is responsible for about 27 percent of the nation’s TV ads aired for state-level contests this year, and about 13 percent of the ad spending.