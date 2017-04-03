More Americans are facing eviction. Why is that? And is St. Louis part of the trend?

Evictions used to be rare enough in the United States that the government never made an effort to track them on a federal level. That’s changing. It has been estimated that nearly 2.7 million renters faced eviction in the United States in 2015.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by one of the foremost experts on eviction in the United States: Harvard Professor Matthew Desmond, who recently authored the book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” where he dove deep into data and the lives of families in Milwaukee who were facing eviction.

Desmond will be the keynote speaker at the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council’s annual conference on Thursday.

Joining him on the program to discuss evictions was EHOC Staff Attorney Kalila Jackson. She represents clients with fair housing complaints in the region.

We discussed what evictions look like in St. Louis and how they compare to trends nationally.

