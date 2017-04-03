 More Americans are facing eviction. Why is that? And is St. Louis part of the trend? | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

More Americans are facing eviction. Why is that? And is St. Louis part of the trend?

Evictions used to be rare enough in the United States that the government never made an effort to track them on a federal level. That’s changing. It has been estimated that nearly 2.7 million renters faced eviction in the United States in 2015.

"Evicted," by Matthew Desmond.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh was joined by one of the foremost experts on eviction in the United States: Harvard Professor Matthew Desmond, who recently authored the book “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City,” where he dove deep into data and the lives of families in Milwaukee who were facing eviction.

Desmond will be the keynote speaker at the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council’s annual conference on Thursday.

Joining him on the program to discuss evictions was EHOC Staff Attorney Kalila Jackson. She represents clients with fair housing complaints in the region.

We discussed what evictions look like in St. Louis and how they compare to trends nationally.

Related Content

Housing council says local landlord discriminated against Section 8 voucher-holders in St. Louis

By Jul 17, 2016
A slide from a presentation during an April 2015 fair housing conference shows how Section 8 vouchers are concentrated in north St. Louis and north St. Louis County, and that most voucher holders are black.
courtesy Poverty & Race Research Action Council

Housing officials have spent months educating renters and landlords about a new St. Louis ordinance — one designed to protects those using government rental vouchers.

But, according to the Metropolitan St. Louis Equal Housing and Opportunity Council, some landlords are still ignoring the rule and denying homes to people who get the government's help to pay their bills.

St. Louis County rejects legislation regulating rental property

By Oct 6, 2015
The St. Louis County Council rejected legislation aimed at regulating rental property in unincorporated St. Louis County.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County Council delivered a major blow to a bid to tighten regulations over rental properties in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Critics blast rental property bill; County Council promises change

By Sep 30, 2015
The St. Louis County Council spent nearly an hour hearing criticism about legislation requiring a license for rental property.
Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated with comments from County Executive Steve Stenger - The St. Louis County Council held off on voting on legislation that requires owners of certain rental property to obtain licenses.

But even without a vote, the bill was the subject of immense criticism from a coalition of people who feel the bill is too broad and could have unintended consequences that would adversely affect victims of domestic violence.

County Council close to passing license requirement for landlords

By Sep 28, 2015
As of right now, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger effectively has a five-person coalition on the St. Louis County Council — including its two Republican members.
Jason Rosenbaum, St. Louis Public Radio

The St. Louis County Council could hold a final vote tomorrow on legislation requiring landlords of rental properties in unincorporated St. Louis County to obtain licenses. The stated intent is to ensure proper maintenance of the buildings.

But the bill is receiving pushback from landlords and some housing advocates who contend the measure is too burdensome -- and could produce unintended consequences, including potential for discrimination.