'Moving from the margins to the mainstream:' Anti-Defamation League CEO reflects on bigotry's rise

On Monday, St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh was joined by Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Greenblatt is in St. Louis to accept the Maryville University Sister Mary Byles Peace and Justice Prize.

Greenblatt discussed the ADL's role in 2017, considering the apparent uptick in bigotry and hate crimes as well as the rising tide of populism internationally.

"We saw, and it kicked up during the presidential campaign, anti-semitism and other forms of bigotry moving from the margins to the mainstream," Greenblatt said.

He also discussed the organization's work in government to change laws and educate the citizenry in regard to hate crimes.

"The ADL is the organization that literally wrote the laws on hate crimes years ago," Greenblatt said. "Now, we work to get them enforced."

Listen to the full discussion here:

Related Events

What: Sister Mary Byles Peace and Justice Prize and Lecture

When: Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m.

Where: Maryville University Auditorium, 650 Maryville University Drive. St. Louis, MO, 63141

More information.

What: Sh’ma: Listen! Speaker Series Presents "We Need Each Other Now More Than Ever, With Jonathan Greenblatt"

When: Tuesday, April 4 at 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Where: Jewish Community Center, Staenberg Arts and Education Building, #2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146

More information.

