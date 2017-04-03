 'Moving from the margins to the mainstream:' Anti-Defamation League CEO reflects on bigotry's rise | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

'Moving from the margins to the mainstream:' Anti-Defamation League CEO reflects on bigotry's rise

By 31 minutes ago
  • Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, joined St. Louis on the Air on Monday.
    Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, joined St. Louis on the Air on Monday.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Monday, St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh was joined by Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Greenblatt is in St. Louis to accept the Maryville University Sister Mary Byles Peace and Justice Prize.

Greenblatt discussed the ADL's role in 2017, considering the apparent uptick in bigotry and hate crimes as well as the rising tide of  populism internationally.

"We saw, and it kicked up during the presidential campaign, anti-semitism and other forms of bigotry moving from the margins to the mainstream," Greenblatt said.

He also discussed the organization's work in government to change laws and educate the citizenry in regard to hate crimes.

"The ADL is the organization that literally wrote the laws on hate crimes years ago," Greenblatt said. "Now, we work to get them enforced."

Listen to the full discussion here:

Related Events

What: Sister Mary Byles Peace and Justice Prize and Lecture
When: Monday, April 3 at 7 p.m.
Where: Maryville University Auditorium, 650 Maryville University Drive. St. Louis, MO, 63141
More information.

What: Sh’ma: Listen! Speaker Series Presents "We Need Each Other Now More Than Ever, With Jonathan Greenblatt"
When: Tuesday, April 4 at 8:30 – 10 a.m.
Where: Jewish Community Center, Staenberg Arts and Education Building, #2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146
More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

Tags: 
Anti-Defamation League
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

‘When does it stop?’ Discussing the recent spate of actions against St. Louis' Jewish community

By Feb 23, 2017
Karen Aroesty, Lynne Wittels and Andrew Rehfeld joined St. Louis on the Air on Thursday to discuss the recent spate of threats against the Jewish community in St. Louis.
Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

While the more than 150 headstones that were toppled and damaged at one of the oldest Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis have all now been righted, waiting only to be resealed, the damage still felt in St. Louis’ Jewish community is palpable. This weekend’s actions have compounded the emotional damage from a recurring spate of national and local threats made against the Jewish community, including a January bomb threat to St. Louis’ own Jewish Community Center.

Even when the act is hateful, it can be tough to pursue a hate crime

By Dec 30, 2016
Karen Aroesty is the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

In the weeks after the presidential election, the Southern Poverty Law Center collected reports of more than 1,000 hate-related incidents from across the United States. Fifteen of those incidents happened in Missouri. In the St. Louis region, local reports detailed verbal taunts and harassment based on the victim’s perceived race or religion. Many people might conflate hate incidents with hate crimes, but most reports following Nov.

Local social-justice organizations see surge of volunteers and money after Trump election

By Nov 25, 2016
Drummers from the Sunshine Cultural Arts Center perform at the Diversity Awareness Partnership's annual fundraising dinner, held November 9, 2016, the day after the 2016 election.
Provided | Diversity Awareness Partnership

Some St. Louisans who are upset with the outcome of the presidential election are putting their money — and their time — where their mouths are.

Following the victory of Republican president-elect Donald Trump, they’re plan to donate to local social-justice organizations — and volunteer.

The local Diversity Awareness Partnership, for example, noticed an immediate effect when it held  its annual fundraising dinner the night after the election. The education group took in $12,000— twice as much as last year — and signed up 100 first-time volunteers for its Connect program, rather than the usual 10 to 15.

How do the routes we take every day contribute to oppression? A conversation with Tabari Coleman

By Sep 21, 2016
Tabari Coleman
Tabari Coleman

Tabari Coleman is not originally from St. Louis. His father was in the Air Force and the family traveled all over the country and even to Guam with him.

“I had the chance to be around a whole bunch of different cultures,” Coleman told St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh. “[St. Louis] is more segregated than any place I’ve lived.”