Jazz Unlimited for May 6, 2018 will be “The Music of Art Pepper.” Born in California to violent alcoholic parents, alto saxophonist Art Pepper was not only one of the greatest players in jazz on his horn, but also one of it’s most tragic figures because of his need to self-medicate himself to escape the horrors of his childhood. As a result of this, Pepper was incarcerated four times between 1951 and 1966. He had two careers, the first before 1962 and the second after treatment with methadone, drug treatment at Synanon and his marriage to his third wife Laurie. His second career was influenced by the concepts of John Coltrane. We will hear him with Stan Kenton, two Miles Davis rhythm sections, Helen Humes, Shorty Rogers, Chet Baker, a string ensemble, Sonny Stitt, Shelly Manne, Marty Paich, Bill Perkins, Pete Jolly, Buddy Rich, Joe Morello, Milcho Leviev and his own ensembles.

The Slide show has a photo of Jimmy Cobb, heard on this show.

This is a video of "Make A List, Make A Wish" by Art Pepper (as) Milcho Leviev (p) Bob Magnusson (b) and Carl Burnett (d) in 1981 in Rome.