Jazz Unlimited for April 19 will be “The Music of Herbie Hancock.” Jazz Master Herbie Hancock has been actively been writing, performing and recording his original music for 54 years. His early success with Blue Note records and with Miles Davis provided a springboard for an exceptionally creative life. He has written and performed in several different styles of music. Born in Chicago, he was recognized as a prodigy, playing a movement the 26th Mozart Piano Concerto with the Chicago Symphony at age 12. He simultaneously earned engineering and music degrees from Grinnell College. His early harmonic influence was the Chicago pianist Chris Anderson. He began teaching at UCLA jazz department in 2013 and in 2014 was named the Charles Eliot Norton Professor of Poetry at Harvard University. Hancock delivered six lectures on the Ethics of Jazz during his tenure at Harvard. Musicians featured playing Hancock's music on this show include Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, the Kenny Barron Trio, Maynard Ferguson, Kurt Elling, Bobby Hutcherson, Roy Hargrove, Michael Brecker, Ahmad Jamal, the Latin SIde of Herbie Hancock group, Pat Meheny, Tony Williams and Eric Dolphy.

Here is a version of "Cantaloupe Ialand" with Herbie Hancock (keyboards) Pat Metheny (g,el-g) Dave Holland (b) Jack DeJohnette (d) filmed around 1990.