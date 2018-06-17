 The Music of Horace Silver | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited

The Music of Horace Silver

By 20 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited for June 17, 2018 will be “The Music of Horace Silver.”   Pianist-composer and bandleader Horace Silver wrote over 160 compositions.  Over 20 of these compositions have become jazz standards.  We will hear some of these tunes played by Horace himself, George Shearing, Hank Mobley, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dizzy Gillespie, Eddie Jefferson, The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, Keith Jarrett, Dr. Lonnie Smith, Tuck & Patti, Phil Woods, the Slightly Out 5tet from Italy, Lambert, Hendricks and Ross with the Les McCann Trio, Joe Henderson, Oscar Peterson, the Sir Roland Hanna Trio, the Either/Orchestra and Jimmy Smith.  In addition to his compositions, Horace wrote an autobiography, “Let’s Get to the Nitty Gritty.”

The Slide Show contains my photogaphs of some of the muaicians heard on this show.

The video is a version of Señor Blues by the Horace Silver Quintet in 1959 with Horace Silver (p) Blue Mitchell (tp) Junior Cook (ts) Gene Taylor (b) and Louis Hayes (d) in Europe.

Horace Silver
Dee Dee Bridgewater
Dr. Lonnie Smith
Phil Woods
Jimmy Smith

