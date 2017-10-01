Jazz Unlimited for October 1, 2017 will be “The Music of John Lewis.” Best known as the pianist and music director of the Modern Jazz Quartet, John Lewis was involved in much more. During his over 50 year career, he played with Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, and was involved in the development of Third Stream music, a classical jazz hybrid. We will hear him with the Modern Jazz Quartet, the Miles Davis “Birth of the Cool Band,” The Dizzy Gillespie Big Band and small groups, the American Jazz Orchestra, Clifford Brown and J.J. Johnson, Sonny Stitt, Charlie Parker, the Gil Evans Orchestra, the John Lewis Brass Orchestra, the Brass Orchestra of the Jazz-Classical Society along with his own small group piano pieces. Cannonball Adderley & Bill Evans and the Miles Davis Sextet will also play Lewis’s compositions.

The Slide Show has my photographs of a few of the musicians heard on this show.

Here is John Lewis at age 80 playing "Django" at the 2000 Montreux Jazz Festival-a year before he died.