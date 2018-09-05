Must-visit restaurants for September

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with Sauce Magazine’s Heather Hughes and Matt Sorrell about new restaurants to try during the month of September.

On their list are these six restaurants:

Listen to the full conversation:

