Must-visit restaurants for September

    Sauce recommends the scallops dish from Bakers & Hale in Godfrey.
On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh spoke with Sauce Magazine’s Heather Hughes and Matt Sorrell about new restaurants to try during the month of September.

On their list are these six restaurants:

  1. Bakers & Hale7120 Montclaire Ave., Godfrey, Illinois
  2. HopCat6315 Delmar Blvd., University City
  3. Cups & Cones2800 McNair Ave., St. Louis
  4. Cinder HouseFour Seasons St. Louis, 999 N. Second St., St. Louis
  5. Mike's Hot Dogs, Soups & Sandwiches7293 Olive Blvd., University City
  6. Share Sweet9628 Olive Blvd., Olivette

Listen to the full conversation:

 

