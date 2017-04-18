 Narrower-than-proposed version of St. Louis Zoo tax bill passes in House | St. Louis Public Radio

Narrower-than-proposed version of St. Louis Zoo tax bill passes in House

By 1 hour ago
  • Courtesy of the St. Louis Zoo | Stephanie Richmond

Under a bill that passed the Missouri House on Tuesday, voters in St. Louis and St. Louis County will be able to decide whether to further fund the city's zoo via a sales tax increase.

But, originally, the tax burden — an increase of one-eighth of 1 percent — would have been shared by surrounding counties as well. That option was stripped in both House Bill 935 and Senate Bill 49 for simplicity's sake, according to legislators.

The zoo, which is free for all visitors, already receives St. Louis and St. Louis County residents' money through the Zoo-Museum District property tax. Earlier versions of House Bill 935 included St. Charles, Franklin, and Jefferson counties as part of the new proposed tax, and would have created a commission made up of the four counties and St. Louis. 

“We just thought that would be the simpler way to get this done but still limit the amount of money that could be taxed for this purpose," said Rep. Marsha Haefner, a Republican from Oakville who sponsored the House bill. 

The Senate's version received first-round approval last week and is scheduled for another vote Thursday. Democratic floor leader Gina Walsh of Bellefontaine Neighbors, who is sponsoring the bill, said she took out the other counties in order to “garner more support from other legislators.” 

Opponents in the House, including Democrat Tracy McCreery of Olivette, said another sales tax would place an extra burden on homeowners.

“In a way, it’d be like I’m being double-taxed, so I’m paying for the zoo not only through my personal property tax, but now you want to tax us through a sales tax,” she said. “How many more taxes are St. Louis County residents and homeowners going to pay until we say ‘enough is enough?’”

Earlier this month, county voters approved a half-cent sales tax increase for policing and public safety purposes.

Haefner said McCreery's concern is addressed by a provision that keeps the total combined rate of locally passed sales taxes from exceeding 1 percent.

Another piece of the House bill allows the St. Louis Zoo to charge admission to city and county residents if the sales tax measure doesn't pass, but only for “zoological facilities, programs, or events” that aren't on the zoo grounds.

Follow Marshall Griffin on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
St. Louis Zoo
Top Stories
Gina Walsh
Tracy McCreery
Marsha Haefner
Zoo-Museum District

Related Content

Makeover coming to prime stretch of Forest Park road used for parking near zoo

By Dec 11, 2016
A comparison of improved crosswalks and additional sidewalks before and after the project on Government and Wells Drives.
Provided | Forest Park Forever

Another long-awaited construction project is coming to Forest Park.

The southwest entrance to the park off Skinker Boulevard is closing Wednesday for six months so workers can rebuild the sections of Government Drive and Wells Drive leading up to the St. Louis Zoo’s paid parking lots.

Hellbender preservation efforts are making a splash in Missouri

By Mar 6, 2013
Adult Ozark hellbenders can reach up to two feet in length, making them one of the largest salamanders in the world.
Ray Meibaum | Saint Louis Zoo

This article first appeared in the St. Louis Beacon: Flat-headed, wriggly, covered in slime and looking like a cross between a lizard, a fish and an eel, the hellbender probably won’t win a contest for Missouri’s cutest critter. Its very name is likely a speculation by early settlers on the creature’s place of origin.

“Some people say they look like they are bent on returning to where they belong because they are so ugly,” said Jeff Briggler, a herpetologist from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Q and A: Catching up with retired St. Louis Zoo director Charlie Hoessle

By Oct 4, 2016
Charlie Hoessle helped start the St. Louis Zoo's education department in the 1960s.
Courtesy of St. Louis Zoo

For St. Louisans of a certain age, the statue outside the herpetarium at the St. Louis Zoo depicts a familiar figure: Charles H. Hoessle — better known as “Charlie” — who taught them about snakes and exotic reptiles when they were schoolchildren in the 1960s.

Hoessle worked for the zoo for 40 years. He helped start the zoo's education department in 1964 and hosted the weekly “Saint Louis Zoo Show’’ on local TV from 1968 to 1978.

It's been 5 years since the beetles were brought back to Missouri. Will they stick around this time?

By Jul 11, 2016
Provided by Missouri Department of Conservation

For five years, state officials and researchers have been trying to bring back an endangered beetle species that disappeared in Missouri more than 40 years ago. Now, they're counting the bugs to see if there's enough of them for a sustained population. 

St. Louis Zoo withdraws offer to buy Grant's Farm

By Mar 4, 2016
Grant's Farm bridge with sign thanking attendees for visiting
William K. Busch Brewing Company

Updated 1:00 p.m. March 4 with Zoo's offer withdrawn:

The St. Louis Zoo’s plan to buy Grant’s Farm from a Busch family trust has fallen through. In a statement the Zoo says it’s withdrawn its conditional offer of about $30 million citing a legal dispute among the six heirs of the late beer baron Gussie Busch. Four of the six siblings have wanted to release the land from the trust, but Billy Busch is fighting to keep it in the family.  Earlier this week, he unveiled a five-year plan to acquire and develop the family-attraction with a small theater, and brewery.  A St. Louis Circuit Court hearing regarding the sale is scheduled for March 28.

Original article March 2:

A prominent member of the Busch family is providing more details about his plans for Grant's Farm. Billy Busch is trying to acquire the St. Louis County attraction and has unveiled a five-year business plan that calls for a small theater, brewery and continued free admission.