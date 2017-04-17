As National Healthcare Decisions Week begins, discussing how to make end-of-life decisions

This week, healthcare professionals and families are making a point to talk about a subject that can be very difficult for some: end-of-life decisions. This week marks National Healthcare Decisions week.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the importance of advance care planning for end-of-life decisions with two people in the St. Louis community who aid families in making these difficult decisions all the time: Brian Carpenter, a clinical psychologist and professor at Washington University, and Virginia G. Rice, an elder law attorney with The Rice Law Firm.

How should you be planning now for end-of-life healthcare decisions? St. Louis on the Air spoke with a clinical psychologist and a lawyer to find out.

Related Event

What: National Healthcare Decision Day Interactive Art Exhibit "Before I Die"

When: Tuesday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Emerson Auditorium at St. Lukes Hospital

More information.

