 As National Healthcare Decisions Week begins, discussing how to make end-of-life decisions | St. Louis Public Radio
As National Healthcare Decisions Week begins, discussing how to make end-of-life decisions

By Apr 17, 2017
  • This week marks National Healtcare Decisions week. On Tuesday, Virginia Rice and Brian Carpented joined St. Louis on the Air to discuss how to make end-of-life decisions easier.
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

This week, healthcare professionals and families are making a point to talk about a subject that can be very difficult for some: end-of-life decisions. This week marks National Healthcare Decisions week.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the importance of advance care planning for end-of-life decisions with two people in the St. Louis community who aid families in making these difficult decisions all the time: Brian Carpenter, a clinical psychologist and professor at Washington University, and Virginia G. Rice, an elder law attorney with The Rice Law Firm.

Related Event

What: National Healthcare Decision Day Interactive Art Exhibit "Before I Die"
When: Tuesday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Where: Emerson Auditorium at St. Lukes Hospital
More information.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex Heuer and Kelly Moffitt give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region. 

