National Urban League Conference returns to St. Louis this summer

The National Urban League Conference will be in St. Louis this summer.

The event will be held July 26-29 at the America’s Center.  

President and CEO Marc Morial said on Friday that St. Louis proved itself back in 2007 when it first hosted the national conference. But he said this year’s conference, with the theme “Save Our Cities,” is coming back in part because of the challenges African-Americans face in St. Louis.

“We’ve come because of the challenges, because we want to shine a light on injustice while at the same time shining a light of people of good will to bring about justice,” Morial said.

He pointed to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, which plans to open its new Community Empowerment Center in Ferguson on the first day of the conference.

The building is going up on the site of the former burned-out QuikTrip on W. Florissant Ave., a place that became the symbolic following Michael Brown’s death in August 2014.

Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis Michael McMillan next to a rendering of the planned Community Empowerment Center in Ferguson in 2016.
Credit Maria Altman | St. Louis Public Radio

“It’ll definitely be a historic moment for us because in 99 years we’ve never built a building and then to build it right there on that site is really turning a tragedy into a triumph,” said Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

The 13,000 square foot building will include the League’s Save Our Sons program, as well as offices for the Salvation Army, Provident, Better Family Life, Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and the University of Missouri-Extension.

Two St. Louis-based corporations, Centene and World Wide Technology, are the title sponsors of the conference. Centene chairman, president and CEO Michael Neidorff is also chairman of the National Urban League’s board. He said the local chapter has been instrumental in bringing together public, private and social organizations in the aftermath of the Ferguson unrest.    

“Although we were forced into the spotlight, our community has collectively taken responsibility to make sure the world sees what a city can go through and that it can come out stronger for it,” Neidorff said.

Centene opened a $30 million service center in the suburb last year. Neidorff made the commitment within weeks of the unrest in Ferguson.

World Wide Technology is a $9.4 billion corporation and the largest African-American owned company in the U.S. Chairman and founder David Steward said helping the National Urban League is about giving back.

He said the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis helped him as he began his professional life in the city following college.

“This is a payback. This is an investment back into the future,” Steward said, “because I’m a result of those who stood before us.”

More than 21,000 people attended the National Urban League Conference last year in Baltimore, a record number for the organization. McMillan said he’d like to see 25,000 people attend this year in St. Louis.

“We want to make sure we promote this over the next five months to get a huge turnout from people across the country,” McMillan said.

He said that he hopes about 15,000 of those are local people. The conference will include a career fair, a college fair, an entrepreneurship summit and a seniors day.

Tags: 
Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis
Urban League
Ferguson
Save Our Sons
Urban League gets $2 million boost for jobs center in Ferguson

By Mar 14, 2016
Community Empowerment Center of Ferguson, Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis
Maria Altman | St. Louis Public Radio

A year ago the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis announced its Community Empowerment Center of Ferguson.

A few months later a groundbreaking on the site of the former burned-out QuikTrip on W. Florissant Ave. drew a big crowd. What had become a central place for protests in the days after Michael Brown’s death would soon be a “phoenix rising,” officials said.

Urban League's Save our Sons program boasts high job placement rate

By Nov 26, 2015
Workforce development specialist Darryl Jones teaches a class for the Save Our Sons program in north St. Louis County.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

For two years, Tyrell Stalling sent off job applications to no avail. Sometimes, he was homeless.

“At one point I took all the resumes I did and just threw them away. Because I was like, there’s no help. This world is just unfair,” Stalling said. Stalling is one of 114 men who this year have completed a new job training effort by the Urban League.

Urban League breaks ground on new center in Ferguson

By Jul 9, 2015
(Maria Altman, St. Louis Public Radio)

It was a much different scene than 11 months ago at 9420 West Florissant Avenue in Ferguson.

The parking lot of the former QuikTrip was ground zero for protests in the days following Michael Brown’s death on August 9. The burned-out shell of the store and graffiti was a reminder of the looting and violence that descended on the street.

Urban League center at site of burned-out QuikTrip will offer job program, other help

By Erica Smith & Mar 16, 2015
A rendering of the planned jobs center was unveiled by the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis on Monday.
Maria Altman, St. Louis Public Radio

What became a symbol of the unrest in Ferguson after the death of Michael Brown on Aug. 9 will become a "phoenix rising."

That's the hope of officials with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis who are planning a $500,000 jobs center on the site of the burned-out QuikTrip at 9240 W. Florissant Ave. 

After 2 years: Are commitments turning into action in Ferguson?

By Nov 1, 2016
Centene announced plans for this new claims center shortly after the death of Michael Brown
Centene Corporation

Many organizations are still working to make a difference in Ferguson and North St. Louis County two years after unrest erupted in the city. That includes several foundations and other nonprofits that made promises of funding and commitments to change as part of the healing process. We decided to check in with a few of those organizations to see how well they have followed through on their commitments.