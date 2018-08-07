 NCADA efforts, lawsuit tied to helping curb growing number of opioid-related deaths | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

NCADA efforts, lawsuit tied to helping curb growing number of opioid-related deaths

By 1 minute ago

Recently released numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that more than 60,000 people died in the United States in 2016 due to a drug overdose. The data show nearly two-thirds of those deaths involved a prescription or illicit opioid.

Further, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl are contributing to the sharp rise in opioid-related deaths.

The problem is stark in the St. Louis area.

“In 2017, we set new opioid overdose records,” said Brandon Costerison, project manager of the NCADA-affiliated MO-HOPE project.

Brandon Costerison, Kathi Arbini and Jeff Lowe discuss the opioid epidemic in St. Louis.
Credit Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

Costerison said that in not-yet-complete data, the region experienced at least 756 deaths that year.

Costerison joined St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and Kathi Arbini, a resident of Fenton whose son died in 2009 of an opioid overdose.

“He was only 21,” she said about her son who died from an overdose in a friend’s basement.

Arbini has turned tragedy into action.

“This is all about treatment, it’s about getting people well and awareness. I don’t know if it’s going to happen soon but I do pray that it happens.”

Her action includes lobbying legislators in Jefferson City. She played a role in making sure first responders carry Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and helped bring about a Good Samaritan law by which people who call 9-1-1 to report a medical emergency will not be arrested and charged with a crime.

“As a parent speaking from my heart, [legislators] realize it could happen to anyone,” Arbini said of the response she’s received in Jefferson City. “They’re just kind of slow.”

Costerison said NCADA’s work focuses on prevention so that people don’t develop a substance abuse disorder.

“The big effort right now is the MO-HOPE project,” he said. “We are doing a lot of different things including training and equipping first responders with naloxone.”

Narcan is the brand name of the generic drug naloxone.

NCADA also provides assistance to people who are addicted to drugs by offering assessments with trained counselors and intervention training.

The organization is one of the co-sponsors of International Overdose Awareness Day – St. Louis, an event on August 31 in Kirkwood.

New lawsuit takes novel legal approach

As part of the discussion about the opioid epidemic, Marsh also spoke with Jeff Lowe, the lead attorney on a case that seeks to target multiple aspects of the epidemic.

“Over the course of the years, opiates have become a major major problem in the U.S. so much so that the average life expectancy in America is decreasing,” explained Lowe, a partner of Carey, Danis and Lowe Attorneys at Law.

The lawsuit was filed in St. Louis Circuit Court and includes 10 Missouri counties and the city of Joplin.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Caitlin Lallygive you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Opioid
STLPR Talk Shows
NCADA

Related Content

Shortage of Drug Counselors Leaves Many Opioid-Addicted People Waiting To Get Treatment

By Alex Smith Jul 18, 2018

When Cody Goodwin, of Independence, Missouri, was 24, he had already been hooked on opioids, including heroin, for years. His sister decided jail was the only way he could be cut off from drugs, so she reported him to the police.

Opioid-related deaths in St. Louis region rose again in 2017

By Jun 22, 2018
A kit containing the opioid overdose antidote naloxone.
File Photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Preliminary data from the community health agency NCADA show the number of opioid-related deaths in the St. Louis area rose again last year, as they have since 2007.

Nearly 760 people died due to opioids in 2017, a 5 percent increase from 2016. That was a relative improvement from the dramatic spike between 2015 and 2016, when deaths jumped from 517 to 712, or a 38 percent increase. The total includes deaths from things like driving under the influence of opioids as well as overdose deaths.

NCADA launches ‘Talk About It’ as St. Louis region is poised to break record for opioid deaths

By Apr 12, 2018
Howard Weissman and Nichole Dawsey of NCADA
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

The number of opioid-related deaths in the St. Louis region is poised to once again break a record.

Opioid-related deaths include overdoses on prescription painkillers, heroin and, increasingly, fentanyl - a prescription drug more potent than heroin that is often mixed with other substances.

In 2016, 712 people died due to opioids. That number is expected to be about 750 people in 2017, explained Howard Weissman, executive director of the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (NCADA).