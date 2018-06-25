 New airline, flights coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport | St. Louis Public Radio

New airline, flights coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport

By 1 hour ago
  • Flight board lambert airport
    The number of passengers arriving and departing from St. Louis Lambert International Airport is on track to top 15 million passengers this year.
    File photo | Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

Travelers will soon have more flights to choose from at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. On Tuesday, airport officials will announce that another airline will begin offering service in and out of St. Louis this fall.

The airline will be the second major passenger air carrier to begin operations at Lambert this year. In May, low-cost carrier Wow Air of Iceland began operations from Terminal 2.

The number of passengers arriving and departing from Lambert has steadily grown for the past 32 months and is on track to top 15 million passengers this year, according to Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.

More than 6 million passengers deplaned and boarded flights at the airport through May, a 5.2-percent increase over the same period last year.

Lambert currently handles 25 percent of Southwest Airlines’ connecting flights, and that number could increase to 30 percent this year, Hamm-Niebruegge said last week, during a meeting of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen's Transportation and Commerce Committee. She predicted continued growth for the airport as a connecting market, but cautioned that the region needs to grow to attract more flights and more airlines.

Follow Melody Walker on Twitter @melodybird.

Tags: 
St. Louis Airport
St. Louis Lambert International Airport
airlines
Travel
passengers
growth
Top Stories

Related Content

Advisory group gets go-ahead to explore privatization of Lambert Airport

By Jun 13, 2018
St. Louis Lambert International Airport
Michael R. Allen | Flickr

A proposal to explore privatization of St. Louis Lambert International Airport has finally been cleared for takeoff.

The City’s Board of Estimate and Apportionment voted Wednesday to approve a contract with an advisory team charged with soliciting proposals from private firms to manage and oversee the operations of the airport.

The board is made up of Mayor Lyda Krewson, Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed and Comptroller Darlene Green. Krewson and Reed voted to approve the contract, while Green voted no.

Wow Air’s budget transatlantic flights have started, and St. Louis is taking advantage — for now

By May 19, 2018
Wow Air's inaugural St. Louis flight left to Reykjavik, Iceland, on May 17. Founder Skúli Mogensen stands in front of a Wow plane.
Wow Air

Carlye Lehnen has wanted to travel to Iceland since 2008, when the country underwent a banking crisis that made traveling there cheap. But when she looked for flights, they were too infrequent and expensive.

So when the 45-year-old heard that Icelandic airline Wow Air would start offering flights out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, she leapt at the chance to fulfill a 10-year travel dream.

“As soon as it was announced, I had already booked my flight,” said Lehnen. She snagged the airline’s vaunted $99 fare.