New airline, flights coming to St. Louis Lambert International Airport

Travelers will soon have more flights to choose from at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. On Tuesday, airport officials will announce that another airline will begin offering service in and out of St. Louis this fall.

The airline will be the second major passenger air carrier to begin operations at Lambert this year. In May, low-cost carrier Wow Air of Iceland began operations from Terminal 2.

The number of passengers arriving and departing from Lambert has steadily grown for the past 32 months and is on track to top 15 million passengers this year, according to Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.

More than 6 million passengers deplaned and boarded flights at the airport through May, a 5.2-percent increase over the same period last year.

Lambert currently handles 25 percent of Southwest Airlines’ connecting flights, and that number could increase to 30 percent this year, Hamm-Niebruegge said last week, during a meeting of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen's Transportation and Commerce Committee. She predicted continued growth for the airport as a connecting market, but cautioned that the region needs to grow to attract more flights and more airlines.

