New book on civil rights in St. Louis aims to educate upper elementary students

A new book designed for upper elementary students shares the stories of ordinary men and women in St. Louis who fought for equal rights.

Amanda Doyle and Melanie Adams are the authors of “Standing Up for Civil Rights in St. Louis,” a publication of the Missouri History Museum Press.

“I really look at this book as our opportunity to educate the next generation on civil rights history,” Adams said.

Adams previously worked at the Missouri History Museum though now works for the Minnesota Historical Society.

“Especially after the events in Ferguson what I heard a lot of, usually from white friends and colleagues was, ‘I don’t understand how this happened, how could this have happened?’

“I think that if people knew the history of civil rights and African Americans and people fighting for their rights they wouldn’t necessarily ask that question because they would have had the history,” Adams said.

Though written for upper elementary students, the book contains lessons for adults. In fact, the authors encourage adults to read along with their children, grandchildren, etc.

“Things that are happening right now will one day be history so the decisions we make and the conversations we have matter,” Doyle said.

Doyle is a local author who specializes in books about St. Louis.

What: Book Discussion: "Standing Up for Civil Rights in St. Louis"

When: Tuesday, November, 21 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112

(314) 746-4599

More information

*Adult focused program for parents, grandparents and teachers*

