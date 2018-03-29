‘New Dance Horizons VI’ pairs renowned choreographers with St. Louis companies for world premieres

Several weeks’ worth of intensive collaboration will culminate this Saturday as three local dance companies present brand-new works during a performance that is really three shows in one.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed what makes the “New Dance Horizons VI: Live at the Grandel” event particularly unique. Joining the conversation were Brian Enos, artistic director of The Big Muddy Dance Company, and Terence Marling, artistic consultant for Dance St. Louis.

“New Dance Horizons VI” is set to showcase the artistry of three nationally renowned choreographers who have partnered closely with MADCO, Saint Louis Ballet and The Big Muddy Dance Company to prepare for the world premieres of their respective works. The whole effort is organized by Dance St. Louis and will take place at The Grandel Theatre.

“I don’t know really of any other organization that does something like this,” Marling said, “to go to local dance companies and try and provide them with funding and a new work for their repertoire.”

That uncommon combination of dance companies, along with the chance to work closely with the acclaimed artists, is something that Enos finds refreshing.

“To have these incredible choreographers come in, really world-renowned artists, and create [with] our local dance companies is a really special thing,” Enos said. “It’s also a really cool opportunity for the three companies to come together as a community and create one production.

“I think Big Muddy, MADCO and Saint Louis Ballet a lot of times sort of do our things and have our bubbles that we live in, so it’s really cool for us to be able to come together as a community and have that interaction from company to company.”

What: New Dance Horizons VI: Live at the Grandel

When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018

Where: Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108

What: Big Muddy Dance Company Presents “Meet Me In…”

When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, and 2 p.m. April 7

Where: Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108

