 ‘New Dance Horizons VI’ pairs renowned choreographers with St. Louis companies for world premieres | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

‘New Dance Horizons VI’ pairs renowned choreographers with St. Louis companies for world premieres

By Evie Hemphill 1 hour ago
  • MADCO, Saint Louis Ballet and The Big Muddy Dance Company all come together this weekend for “New Dance Horizons VI: Live at the Grandel” presented by Dance St. Louis.
    MADCO, Saint Louis Ballet and The Big Muddy Dance Company all come together this weekend for “New Dance Horizons VI: Live at the Grandel” presented by Dance St. Louis.
    Gerry Love

Several weeks’ worth of intensive collaboration will culminate this Saturday as three local dance companies present brand-new works during a performance that is really three shows in one.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed what makes the “New Dance Horizons VI: Live at the Grandel” event particularly unique. Joining the conversation were Brian Enos, artistic director of The Big Muddy Dance Company, and Terence Marling, artistic consultant for Dance St. Louis.

“New Dance Horizons VI” is set to showcase the artistry of three nationally renowned choreographers who have partnered closely with MADCOSaint Louis Ballet and The Big Muddy Dance Company to prepare for the world premieres of their respective works. The whole effort is organized by Dance St. Louis and will take place at The Grandel Theatre.

“I don’t know really of any other organization that does something like this,” Marling said, “to go to local dance companies and try and provide them with funding and a new work for their repertoire.”

That uncommon combination of dance companies, along with the chance to work closely with the acclaimed artists, is something that Enos finds refreshing.

“To have these incredible choreographers come in, really world-renowned artists, and create [with] our local dance companies is a really special thing,” Enos said. “It’s also a really cool opportunity for the three companies to come together as a community and create one production.

“I think Big Muddy, MADCO and Saint Louis Ballet a lot of times sort of do our things and have our bubbles that we live in, so it’s really cool for us to be able to come together as a community and have that interaction from company to company.”

Related Events

What: New Dance Horizons VI: Live at the Grandel
When: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018
Where: Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108

What: Big Muddy Dance Company Presents “Meet Me In…”
When: 8 p.m. Friday, April 6, and 2 p.m. April 7
Where: Grandel Theatre, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63108

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary EdwardsAlex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Tags: 
Grandel Theatre
Dance St. Louis
Terence Marling
Brian Eno
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

Don't make my little girl a princess: Choreographer uses Chilean poem for new Big Muddy performance

By Mar 1, 2017
Choreographer Stephanie Martinez worked with Big Muddy Dance Company to create a piece inspired by Chilean poet Gabriela Mistral, who died in 1957.
Provided | Dance St. Louis

A 20th century Chilean poet who wanted her daughter to be more than just a princess is the inspiration for a dance performance on stage in St. Louis this weekend at the Touhill.

The dance that is rooted in the poem is called “Destino, Roto.” It’s one of three pieces in Dance St. Louis’ “Women Who Inspire,”  the name of the organization’s fifth annual New Dance Horizons presentation.

St. Louis dancers who left Alvin Ailey will perform local show around social justice

By Jun 28, 2015
right to left, Antonio Douthit-Boyd, Alicia Graf-Mack, Jamar Roberts and Kirven Douthit-Boyd in Alvin Ailey performance
Andrew Eccles

St. Louisans will get to see three former Alvin Ailey dancers — who now live in the Gateway City — in a Dance St. Louis showcase next February.

The performance will feature St. Louis native Antonio Douthit-Boyd, his husband, Kirven Douthit-Boyd, and dancer Alicia Graf-Mack. Last January, the Douthit-Boyds announced they were leaving the prestigious Ailey company and moving to St. Louis to work at COCA. Graf-Mack had already made a new home in St. Louis.

Uthoff taking final bow as head of Dance St. Louis

By Feb 29, 2016
Michael Uthoff, second from left, talks with students, along with Dance St. Louis’ Janet Brown. (Brown is in the middle on the right-hand side of the photo).
Dance St. Louis

Dance St. Louis is under new leadership as it winds down its 50th season, after executive and artistic director Michael Uthoff announced he's leaving after 10 years.

"I’m 72 and I figure I need some time to smell the roses," Uthoff said.

The story and mission behind this dance company’s viral photo in advance of Spring to Dance Festival

By May 26, 2017
This photo went viral earlier this year and features five Collage Dance Collective ballerinas. From left to right: Brandye Lee, Daphne Lee, Kimberly Ho-Tsai, Nikki Taylor and Luisa Cardoso
Photo provided by Kevin Thomas | Credit: Andrew J. Breig

The 10th annual Spring to Dance Festival gets underway Friday night at the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Featured among the 30 professional dance companies is Collage Dance Collective, a Memphis-based company.

Kevin Thomas, the company’s artistic director, explained to St. Louis on the Air contributor Steve Potter on Friday that Collage Dance Collective is a contemporary ballet company.