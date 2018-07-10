 New law gives charter schools leeway to enroll more disadvantaged students | St. Louis Public Radio

New law gives charter schools leeway to enroll more disadvantaged students

  • City Garden Montessori teacher Anne Lacey works with student Imani Palada, 8, on math problems in April 2017..
    File photo | Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri charter schools will now be able to give preference to poor or struggling students in its lottery admissions system.

That change was part of an omnibus education bill signed into law last week by Gov. Mike Parson. Some charter schools in St. Louis have struggled to maintain their mission as they increased in popularity and surrounding neighborhoods gentrified.

“We’re starting to see a shift and a reduction of diversity and we aren’t okay with that,” said Doug Thaman, executive director of the Missouri Charter Public School Association. “We want to make sure that we have a diverse population. That’s what this will allow.”

Christie Huck, pictured here in March 2016, helped start City Garden Montessori School as a parent. She's now executive director of the charter school in St. Louis' Botanical Heights neighborhood.
Credit File photo | Tim Lloyd | St. Louis Public Radio

City Garden Montessori opened in St. Louis’ Botanical Heights neighborhood a decade ago with a mission to serve disadvantaged kids living in that and other nearby neighborhoods.

But since then, the Botanical Heights and Grove neighborhoods have gentrified, in part because of the school’s popularity. Demand now outpaces space at the school 2-to-1 while the percentage of City Garden students who live in poverty has dropped from more than half to slightly over a third.

“We have more and more affluent families living in our neighborhoods and it has become harder to retain, particularly the economic diversity that we strive for,” said executive director Christie Huck.

The law says charter schools with a mission of serving disadvantaged students can give preference to kids considered high risk. Students will meet that definition a number of ways, including being several years behind in school, homeless, low-income, chronically absent or having a track record of suspensions.

A classroom at City Garden Montessori, where the number of students considered from low-income families has fallen from more than half to just over a third.
Credit File photo | Camille Phillips I St. Louis Public Radio

City Garden hopes to get the percentage of its students that qualify for free or reduced-price lunch — a common metric for poverty in education — back over 50 percent.

“My hope is really that there will be a lot of enthusiasm for this because it increases our opportunity to work for equity for all children in St. Louis,” said Huck.

Huck and other school leaders will have to figure out how their admissions process will be adjusted. Before this law, the only stipulations charter schools could apply to enrollment were gender — such as being an all-girls school — or geographic boundaries.

The changes will go into effect for the 2019-2020 school year at the earliest.

At select charter schools, white families tip the balance toward diversity

By Camille Phillips Nov 7, 2017
If you walk into most public schools in the city of St. Louis, you’d never know that five black parents won a federal desegregation lawsuit in 1975, or that years of appeals resulted in the creation of a much lauded voluntary intra-district transfer program in 1983.

According to a St. Louis Public Radio analysis of state data, the percentage of racially segregated public schools in the city of St. Louis rose over the past 26 years, from 54 percent to 78 percent. Today, most of the students in the St. Louis public school district attend schools where all, or nearly all, of their classmates are African-American.

Charter schools used to be even more segregated than the district. But, in recent years, a handful have succeeded in attracting both white and black families. The choices of past and current parents at City Garden Montessori, in the Botanical Heights neighborhood, illustrate how one charter school achieved integration, and the barriers to replicating that model.

Charter School 101: The Basics

By May 2, 2017
Students working in a classroom of Gateway Science Academy in April 2017.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

It’s been nearly 20 years since charter schools took root in Missouri, bringing independently operated but publicly funded education to St. Louis and Kansas City.

Often touted as a means of allowing parents flexibility when it comes to their kids’ education, “school choice” expansion is growing in favor among Republican politicians, including U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

In the coming months, St. Louis Public Radio will detail the world of charter schools. But, as any teacher would tell you, an introductory lesson is the first place to start.