New Life wants state to provide building for homeless shelter

5 minutes ago
  • Ron Whelan signs the Rev. Larry Rice's petition addressed to the Governor to provide New Life with a building. 04/27/2017 in front of City Hall and Market Street
    Ron Whelan signs the Rev. Larry Rice's petition, addressed to Gov. Eric Greitens to provide New Life with a building.
    Marie Schwarz|St. Louis Public Radio

After a long fight with city officials over New Life Evangelistic Center’s homeless shelter, founder, the Rev. Larry Rice is bringing the matter to the state level.

In a letter addressed to Gov. Eric Greitens, Rice asks the state to provide a building for New Life Evangelistic Center to be used as a shelter.

“Governor, whether it is a natural disaster, an economic disaster, or whatever, a disaster which results in a person ending up homeless is a disaster.” – Excerpt from the letter to the governor from the Rev. Larry Rice.

Rice is taking the matter to the governor because he said the city has not given him any help.

“The governor being a Republican and maybe the legislature being Republican, maybe they’ll be able to see this as an opportunity to show that they can be a party of compassion if we are not seeing it by the one party system in the city of St. Louis.”

Even with a change in mayors, Rice does not think he will get any support from the city.

“[Lyda Krewson] already ran on her platform that she wants to put a lock on our doors,” Rice said. “… I just hope that while she’s in that office a miracle will happen and she’ll have a change of heart and recognize that anybody can end up homeless at any time, and she’ll start helping them.”

About 100 people who are homeless signed the petition on Thursday morning in front of City Hall.

About 100 homeless people from St. Louis gathered in front of City Hall to sign Larry Rice's petition asking the state to provide a building.
Credit Marie Schwarz | St. Louis Public Radio

Among them was Melena Johnson. She has been homeless for 10 months and has an infant, she said.

“I knew if his shelter was open, me and my baby would be on the second floor in the family room. I already know this ‘cause he gave me and my children a place to stay.”

Johnson is trying to get into other shelters, she said. The last three days, she has had to sleep outside because there was no room for her and her baby.

“Every time you want to get into a shelter, you have to make a phone call. With Larry you didn’t have to make a phone call. You just walk up to Larry’s door and he’d let you in.”

New Life’s emergency shelter was a “walk-in shelter,” Rice said.

Caryon Kirklind-Nelson is handing the petition to homeless people in front of City Hall. She heard about the event in her church and wanted to help.
Credit Marie Schwarz | St. Louis Public Radio

“[People] have to line up at six in the morning if they want a bed at Biddle house,” Rice said. “At our place, if the hospital sent them, we brought them in; if the police sent them, we brought them in; if a woman found herself abused in the middle of the night, we brought her in.”

Rice will deliver the letter including petition personally to the governor’s office on Friday.

People have to have a place to sleep at night, Rice said.

“This is torture. Just when people are down and that’s wrong and cruel as to what they’re doing to the people of St. Louis in the city.”

New Life Evangelistic Center
Homeless Shelter
Homelessness
‘What are homeless people like?’ Social worker’s play responds to puzzling question

By 19 hours ago
Devonshae Ali, who plays Alice, and Gary Shepard, who has the role of Sam, are pictured in this April 2017 photo. They have both experienced homelessness in their own lives.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

There was a time when Devonshae Ali, Kimberly Romine and Gary Shepard had no place to call home.

Now they all have not only permanent addresses but a new mission: helping people see what it's like to be homeless, through a play to be staged this weekend by St. Louis’ True Community Theatre.

Landlords recruited to rent to St. Louis' homeless veterans

By Apr 7, 2017
Moments after recieving the keys to his new apartment, Nicholas Palazzolo checks out the living room and balcony.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Nicholas Palazzolo has been living in his truck since late November last year. At age 73, spending the coldest months of the year in a vehicle isn’t easy — but Palazzolo keeps his situation in perspective.

“I had it easy by comparison,” said Palazzolo. “There are others that are going through some pretty horrific times for an infinite variety of reasons.”

City board orders New Life shelter to close by April

By & Jan 13, 2017
New Life Evangelistic Center doesn't like to be held to a set capacity for shelter. Administrators say they don't want to turn anyone away.
File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated Jan. 13 with results of appeal — A city board is ordering a downtown homeless shelter to close by April 1. 

On Thursday, St. Louis' Board of Building Appeals denied New Life Evangelistic Center's appeal of a cease and desist notice issued in early November. The center has been operating without an occupancy permit since May 2015.

New Life homeless shelter plans to close Sunday, vows legal fight isn't over

By Apr 1, 2017
A group of men put out mayoral campaign signs outside the New Life Evangelistic Center a day before the downtown St. Louis shelter at 1411 Locust St. is slated to close on April 2, 2017.
Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio

Updated April 1 after rally — The founder of New Life Evangelistic Center spent the final hours before his downtown St. Louis shelter closes leading rallies.

The Rev. Larry Rice is running for mayor of St. Louis and hopes that he can re-open his shelter if he wins Tuesday.

The city has been fighting to close New Life for years, saying it’s a detriment to the neighborhood.

As a homeless shelter closes, residents are sent to city-run warehouse

By Apr 2, 2017
Richard Riegerix, 46, uses a breathing machine to treat emphysema in a temporary shelter set up in a city-owned warehouse. Riegerix stayed at New Life Evangelistic Center for three months before it was closed down by the city on April 2, 2017.
Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio.

By dinnertime, the beds had started to fill.

Earlier, employees for the city of St. Louis had laid out about 70 green and orange cots in the corner of a Forestry Division warehouse in the Carr Square neighborhood. They anticipated that at least several dozen people would be without shelter on Sunday night as the city order the closing the  New Life Evangelistic Center, in downtown St. Louis, after a years-long legal battle.