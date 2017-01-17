New Missouri GOP chairman Todd Graves outlines challenges, opportunities ahead

It’s been well documented that Missouri Republicans are in control of state politics.

The Missouri Republican Party has large majorities in the bicameral state legislature, hold all but one of the statewide offices, and are riding a wave of conservative sentiment that swept Donald Trump to the presidency on the national stage.

One might assume that Republican domination means that the new chairman of the Missouri GOP is supremely confident but Todd Graves, a former U.S. attorney for Missouri’s western district, is more cautious, citing challenges amid coming to the position at a “high-water mark.”

“When you have that many people in high positions then disagreements develop and that’s something that we’ll have to focus on,” Graves said as he recalled a phrase related to politics he thinks most apropos in that, “In politics, it’s never as bad as it seems and it’s never as good as it seems.”

Todd Graves, who is the brother of U.S. Rep. Sam Graves, R-Tarkio, said that some of his other challenges are reaching out to constituents in central urban areas as well as fundraising.

St. Louis Public Radio political reporter Jo Mannies wrote more about Graves when then Gov.-elect Eric Greitens announced the leadership change last month.

"St. Louis on the Air" - A discussion with Todd Graves, the new chairman of the Missouri Republican Party.

