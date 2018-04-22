Jazz Unlimited for April 22, 2018 will be “New Music Plus A Tribute to Cecil Taylor.” It will mark my 35th Anniversary of presenting jazz on St. Louis Public Rafio. New music will take up the “Keys and Strings Hour” and the second of this edition of Jazz Unlimited. The first hour, as always, will have no horns, but will have the group Spirit Fingers playing in odd meters, the bass-vocal duo of Francois Moutin and Kativa Shah, and the Roger Kellaway and DuDuka Da Fonseca. The second hour will have a delightful group, the Maguire Twins, a new four CD set of live European live recordings of Miles Davis and john Coltrane, the local group called Koplant No, the Scott Reeves Jazz Orchestra, vocalist Heather Bennett and the SF Jazz Collective. The third hour will be a tribute to the free jazz pianist Cecil Taylor who passed away on April 5 and will feature his classic recordings “Unit Structures” and “Three Phasis,” among other works.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

This is a video of Cecil Taylor (p) playing "Pontos Cantados" in 1985 at the One Night With Blue Note Concert.