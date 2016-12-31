Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, January 1, 2017 will be “New Year’s Eve and Its Aftermath.” New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration around the world and intoxicants are used very liberally. New Year’s Day finds more of the population than usual suffering the effects of over-indulgence. Music appropriate to this thought will be presented by the following artists: Billie Holiday, Woody Herman, Johnny Hodges, Erroll Garner, Joe Henderson & the Wynton Kelly Trio, Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, “Groove” Holmes & Gene Ammons, Gene Harris, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Dinah Washington, Charles Mingus, Cab Calloway, Ralph Sutton, the Gil Evans Orchestra, Howard McGhee & Teddy Edwards, Andrew Hill, Lou Donaldson, Booker Ervin, Ruth Brown & the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, John Scofield, Ray Charles and the Instant Composers Pool Orchestra. Happy New Year!

The Slide show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is a rare video of Booker Ervin (ts); Pony Poindexter (as); Nathan Davis (fl); Ted Curson (tp); Kenny Drew (p); Jimmy Woode (b); Edgar Bateman (d) playing "Milestones." From the personnel, I am guessing the video was made in Europe in 1966.