New Year's Eve and Its Aftermath

By 21 minutes ago
Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, January 1, 2017 will be “New Year’s Eve and Its Aftermath.”  New Year’s Eve is a time of celebration around the world and intoxicants are used very liberally.  New Year’s Day finds more of the population than usual suffering the effects of over-indulgence.  Music appropriate to this thought will be presented by the following artists: Billie Holiday, Woody Herman, Johnny Hodges, Erroll Garner, Joe Henderson & the Wynton Kelly Trio, Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, “Groove” Holmes & Gene Ammons, Gene Harris, Cannonball Adderley, John Coltrane, Dinah Washington, Charles Mingus, Cab Calloway, Ralph Sutton, the Gil Evans Orchestra, Howard McGhee & Teddy Edwards, Andrew Hill, Lou Donaldson, Booker Ervin, Ruth Brown & the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra, John Scofield, Ray Charles and the Instant Composers Pool Orchestra.  Happy New Year!

The Slide show contains my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is a rare video of Booker Ervin (ts); Pony Poindexter (as); Nathan Davis (fl); Ted Curson (tp); Kenny Drew (p); Jimmy Woode (b); Edgar Bateman (d) playing "Milestones."  From the personnel, I am guessing the video was made in Europe in 1966.

Billie Holiday
Cannonball Adderley
Charles Mingus
John Scofield
Booker Ervin

The Compositions of Richard Rodgers

By Mar 6, 2016
Jazz Unlimited for February 6, 2016 is "The Compositions of Richard Rodgers."  Richard Rodgers was a composer who wrote over 900 compositions.  Music from his Broadway shows is used in jazz.  His music will be performed on this show by Stan Getz, Ella Fitzgerald, Oscar Peterson, Bill Watrous, Roy Hargrove, Donald Byrd, Pepper Adams, Billie Holiday, the Great Jazz Trio, Gerry Mulligan, Nat Adderley, Sonny Clark, Miles Davis, Roger Kellaway, Red Mitchell. Gene Harris, John McLaughlin, Cassandra Wilson and Oliver Nelson.

Jazz Families: Blood Relatives-Part 2

By Feb 14, 2016
Jazz Unlimited for February 14, 2016 is the second ina five-part series on "Jazz Families: Blood Relatives."  There are an amazing number of jazz musicians who have blood relatives (mothers, fathers, siblings) who are also jazz musicians.

The Billie Holiday Centenary And New Music

By Apr 24, 2015
Jazz Unlimited for April 26 will be "The Billie Centenary and New Music."  Vocalist Billie Holiday set the standards for jazz vocals from the 1930's up until today.  They are emotional honesty, good time and swing.  Very few have even attempted (unsuccessfully) to imitate her.  She will be heard singing both live and in studio singing from 1935 to 1957.  Her accompanists include Roy Eldridge, Lester Young, Benny Goodman, Ben Webster, Teddy Wilson, the Esquire All-Stars, the Jazz at the Philharmonic All-Stars, the Count Basie Band, the Artie Shaw band, the Eddie Heywood Orchestra, Carl Drink

Jazz Giants For March and April

By Mar 28, 2015
The Sunday, March 29 Jazz Unlimited show is "Jazz Giants for March and April."  These musicians are the ones who have changed the way we listen to jazz.  They have set the styles.  These musicians include Bix Beiderbecke, Harry Carney, Lionel Hampton, Nat "King" Cole, Ella Fitzgerald, Gerry Mulligan, Carmen McRae, Eddie Lockjaw Davis, Larry Coryell, Thad Jones, Charles Mingus, Pee Wee Russell, Johnny Griffin, Red Norvo, Sarah Vaughan, Randy Weston, Billie Holiday, Jim Hall, George Adams, Paul Chambers, George Coleman, Herbie Hancock, Charles Lloyd, Lennie Tristano, Charles Tolliver, Joe Hen

Gershwin-Part 1: Show Music

By Jan 4, 2015
Heard on "Lady Be Good"
Jazz Unlimited for January 4, 2015 will be "Gershwin-Part 1: Show Music."  This is the first part of a month long listen to jazz versions of Gershwin compositions.  Our own Stephanie Trick, Dave Venn, Steve Schenkel, Jay Hungerford, Valerie Tichacek, Kim Portnoy, Ric Vice and Clancy Newell will be heard along with Count Basie, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Dexter Gordon, Oscar Peterson, Benny Goodman and Shirley Horn, among others.

The Slide Show has my photographs of some of the musicians heard on this show.