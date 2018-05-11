No incriminating photo found, lawyers say — Day 2 of jury selection continues

Defense attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens say an examination of his phone has turned up no evidence of the photo at the center of his felony invasion of privacy trial.

Greitens is accused of taking a partially nude and nonconsensual photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair.

The governor’s attorneys said in court today that a third party reviewed 16,000 images and saw none connected to the woman. Furthermore, they said a technician found no evidence that a photo was deleted.

In the meantime, jury selection continued for a second day.

Speaking at noon on St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann said 37 jurors have been dismissed and 21 others will move on to the next round of questioning.

“What [prosecution and defense attorneys] seem to be looking for are not people who know nothing about the case but are relatively low information about it,” Lippmann said. “Maybe they’ve heard something in passing. They aren’t actively seeking out information.”

The jury selection is expected to go into next week and there’s still the possibility of a bench trial. The trial is now expected to begin Wednesday.

The governor’s attorneys maintain the case should be thrown out since no evidence of a photo has been found.

