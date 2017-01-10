No public money for a soccer stadium in St. Louis — at least not for now

  • A rendering of the proposed St. Louis soccer stadium.
    Courtesy of HOK

Public financing for a soccer stadium near Union Station near downtown St. Louis will not be on the April ballot.  St. Louis Alderman Christine Ingrassia, D-6th Ward, announced today that she would not move legislation forward that would have directed a potential increase in the use tax toward funding the $200 million stadium. She did not immediately give reason.

The project has also faced fierce opposition from Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who has called state support for stadiums "welfare for millionaires."

Officials with SC STL, the group trying to bring professional soccer to St. Louis, did not immediately return a request for comment.

A separate measure that would increase the sales tax for neighborhood development, public safety and Metrolink expansion had its first hearing today. A second public hearing is scheduled for tomorrow night.

That measure appears to be on track to get on the April ballot. That measure is separate from the stadium funding. 

