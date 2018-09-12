 No veto overrides, but Missouri lawmakers more than halfway done with special session | St. Louis Public Radio

No veto overrides, but Missouri lawmakers more than halfway done with special session

By 1 hour ago
  • Missouri Capitol on Sept. 10, 2018, undergoing renovations.
    Missouri Capitol on Sept. 10, 2018, undergoing renovations.
    Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

While the special legislative session moves forward, Missouri lawmakers have wrapped up their annual veto session with no overrides.

The House did vote in favor of overriding four of Gov. Mike Parson’s line-item vetoes, which would’ve restored $785,546 to the current state budget. But the Senate needed to override them, too, and it didn’t.

“I’ve had numerous discussions with the governor and his staff, and they’ve assured me that this money will show up in the supplemental spending budget,” said Republican Dan Brown of Rolla, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The supplemental budget bill, which will make adjustments to the current state budget, won’t be filed until next year’s session begins.

Dan Brown, R-Rolla, is the top budget official in the Missouri Senate.
Credit File photo | Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Brown also said the governor is hoping to use federal grants to cover one of his line-item vetoes, which removed $153,546 to hospitals that perform time-critical emergency medical diagnoses.

“It’s felt that the Department of Health and Senior Services can absorb the cost of the start-up of this program, and the governor is committed to looking for more permanent funding and to pull down some grants,” he said.

But House leaders vehemently disagreed with that plan, saying without state funding the Time Critical Diagnosis Unit program is now effectively dead.

“When a veto is given on a specific line item, we can’t just take money from somewhere else and go ahead and do it anyway,” said State Rep. David Wood, R-Versailles. “We needed to do this in the cleanest way possible, so we can get back to normal without violating the state constitution or taking away our rights as a Legislature.”

The other three line-item vetoes the House voted to override, but the Senate didn’t, were:

  • $487,000 for juvenile advocacy units with the state public defender’s offices in St. Louis and Kansas City
  • $100,000 for the Office of Child Advocate
  • $45,000 to provide a full-time employee at the Deaf and Hard-of-hearing Commission

House passed two bills in special session

After House members finished with the veto session, they held a short recess and then reconvened the special session and passed two bills, including one that would create an online curriculum of science, technology, engineering and math courses.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff, said the STEM bill is especially critical for high-school and middle-school students in Missouri.

“When we talk about trying to compete for jobs in the 21st century, we’ve got to have a trained, educated workforce, and that means up and down the skill spectrum,” he told reporters. “This legislation, I think, is going to help us close the gap.”

Rep. Kevin Austin, R-Springfield, sponsor of the treatment courts expansion bill.
Credit Tim Bommel | Missouri House Communications

The House also passed legislation to expand treatment courts.

“We’ve demonstrated time and time again it’s an effective model – it dramatically reduces recidivism,” Richardson said. “This bill is going to allow that program to expand statewide in a much broader way than it’s existed in the past.”

The sponsor, Rep. Kevin Austin, R-Springfield, said it would also allow a defendant in a county without a treatment court to have his or her case transferred to one that does.

“Now, that is not going to result in just dumping from one county to another of these defendants,” he said. “It has to be agreed to by both the transferring county and the receiving county – it has to be agreed to by the prosecuting attorney as well as the defendant.”

The Senate is scheduled to hold public hearings on the treatment court and STEM bills on Thursday, and then debate and vote on them by Friday. If the Senate passes them without any changes, they would then go to Parson’s desk for his signature. Any amendments, though, would result in the bills going back to the House for more debate and another vote.

Follow Marshall on Twitter: @MarshallGReport

Tags: 
Missouri veto session 2018
Special Session
Mike Parson
Top Stories

Related Content

Lawmakers trying to pass STEM education and treatment court bills in special session

By Sep 10, 2018
File photo I Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Missouri’s latest special legislative session is underway as House and Senate members work to revise two bills vetoed earlier this year by Gov. Mike Parson.

The legislation would promote science, technology, engineering and math curriculum, known commonly as “STEM,” and expand treatment courts.

Missouri special session begins to fix 2 bills vetoed by Parson

By Sep 10, 2018
Missouri Capitol
Marshall Griffin | St. Louis Public Radio

State lawmakers return to the Missouri Capitol on Monday for a special session designed to pass two pieces of legislation vetoed by Gov. Mike Parson.

And Wednesday they’re scheduled to hold their annual veto session, which may be relatively short and quiet.

Politically Speaking: Detailing next week’s special session — and a proposed gas tax hike

By & Sep 7, 2018
Gov. Mike Parson greets students at Ranken Technical College during a day-long tour of St. Louis on Sept. 7, 2018.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin joins Jason Rosenbaum to talk about Gov. Mike Parson’s decision to call a special session.

The GOP chief executive wants the legislature to pass two bills he vetoed dealing with expanding STEM education and drug courts. Unlike previous special sessions, lawmakers of both parties agree with the ideas — and could approve the new legislation in fairly short order.

Parson touts working with lawmakers to adjust 2 bills he vetoed

By Sep 4, 2018
File photo I Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

During a statewide tour on Tuesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he wants work with lawmakers to fix two bills during next week’s special session.

Parson vetoed a bill to increase STEM education in high school and another to expand alternative prosecution for drug abusers, known as drug courts. Despite the vetoes, Parson is making it clear he still supports the spirit of the laws and would rather see them reshaped than overridden by lawmakers as currently written.