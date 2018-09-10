 Nothing but coal in the stockings (and stocks) for newspapers | St. Louis Public Radio

Nothing but coal in the stockings (and stocks) for newspapers

Publish Date: 2008-12-22 15:50:10

The Seattle Times tells its managers to take a week off unpaid. A stock

analyst downgrades Lee Enterprises, owner of the St. Louis

Post-Dispatch. The only good news comes from New Jersey where one small

paper is doing quite nicely by refusing to give away its content on the

web. Of course, that paper does a nice job of controlling its costs with a staff of three.&nbsp;&nbsp; Beacon contributing editor Dick Weiss and

McGraw Milhaven talk it over on the&nbsp; McGraw Show on KTRS-AM (550-AM). <a href="https://www.weisswrite.com/podcast/nothing-but-coal-in-the-stockings-and-stocks-for-newspapers" target="_blank">Click here to listen to the podcast.</a></p> Richard Weiss Contributing editor

 