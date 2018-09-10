Publish Date: 2008-12-22 15:50:11

Author: Richard Weiss

Position: Contributing editor

Nothing but coal in the stockings (and stocks) for newspapers <p>The Seattle Times tells its managers to take a week off unpaid. A stock



analyst downgrades Lee Enterprises, owner of the St. Louis



Post-Dispatch. The only good news comes from New Jersey where one small



paper is doing quite nicely by refusing to give away its content on the



web. Of course, that paper does a nice job of controlling its costs with a staff of three. Beacon contributing editor Dick Weiss and



McGraw Milhaven talk it over on the McGraw Show on KTRS-AM (550-AM). <a href="https://www.weisswrite.com/podcast/nothing-but-coal-in-the-stockings-and-stocks-for-newspapers" target="_blank">Click here to listen to the podcast.</a></p> Richard Weiss Contributing editor