Publish Date: 2008-12-22 15:50:11
Author: Richard Weiss
Position: Contributing editor
Nothing but coal in the stockings (and stocks) for newspapers <p>The Seattle Times tells its managers to take a week off unpaid. A stock
analyst downgrades Lee Enterprises, owner of the St. Louis
Post-Dispatch. The only good news comes from New Jersey where one small
paper is doing quite nicely by refusing to give away its content on the
web. Of course, that paper does a nice job of controlling its costs with a staff of three. Beacon contributing editor Dick Weiss and
web. Of course, that paper does a nice job of controlling its costs with a staff of three. Beacon contributing editor Dick Weiss and
McGraw Milhaven talk it over on the McGraw Show on KTRS-AM (550-AM). <a href="https://www.weisswrite.com/podcast/nothing-but-coal-in-the-stockings-and-stocks-for-newspapers" target="_blank">Click here to listen to the podcast.</a>