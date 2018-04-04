NPR and St. Louis Public Radio to mark 50th anniversary of King's assassination

Wednesday, April 4 marks the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. Both NPR and St. Louis Public Radio will mark the day with stories about the days before and after King’s death.

Tune in Wednesday morning to hear NPR's Noel King co-host a live broadcast of Morning Edition from WKNO in Memphis. NPR’s Debbie Elliott reported a story about the sanitation workers in Memphis, TN and the events leading up to the strike and Dr. King’s eventual assassination. Elliott’s stories will air on NPR’s All Things Considered. Look for additional stories in a special series “1968: How We Got Here."

St. Louis Public Radio will also mark the day with stories about King’s assassination and its aftermath.

St. Louis on the Air will feature a conversation with people who remember what happened the day King was assassinated and see connections to the issues of 2018.

Our newsroom is also working on related stories:

Youth Activism

The 50th anniversary of MLK’s assassination finds many young people finding ways to show their support for/disapproval of a variety of events/issues, from #BlackLivesMatter to #MeToo and #NeverAgain. Hear from local teen activists about how they may or may not see echoes of Dr. King’s legacy in their own movements.

MLK Sister Cities

St. Louis has 15 Sister Cities across the world. We wanted to see how they remember Martin Luther King. Two cities — Lyon, France, and Bologna, Italy — have memorialized him through exhibits, streets, and buildings.

We have many ways to listen live or listen later to these stories: on your radio, your smart speaker, your computer, or your phone.