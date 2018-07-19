NPR political commentator Cokie Roberts discusses news of the day, pioneering women

For years, radio and television audiences have listened to and watched Cokie Roberts make sense of the news. Currently, as a political commentator for NPR, her analysis is heard on Morning Edition.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh talked with Roberts, who will be presenting Thursday night at the Missouri History Museum at an event that’s also presented in collaboration with the Society of the Sacred Heart. The title of the presentation is "Extending America’s Promise: Pioneering Women with Cokie Roberts."

“This week has been phenomenal,” remarked Roberts in reference to the news. “Watching that press conference in Helsinki was one of the most remarkable moments of many our lives where we just have our jaws dropping.

“And then of course the president comes back and tries to clean it up when he sees the reaction of his own party.”

President Trump drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans regarding his statements in Finland and back in Washington regarding Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin.

“What everybody continues to wonder is what does Vladimir Putin have that seems to make Donald Trump so nervous,” she said.

“Russia is a third-rate country,” Roberts said. “Its economy is less than that of most of our states, and elevating it to this position of being equal to the United States is, in my view, just an enormous mistake.”

Roberts’ comments came before the news of Trump planning to invite Putin to a summit in Washington, D.C.

Marsh and Roberts also talked about the role of women in politics and their contributions to the beginnings of the United States. They addressed civility in politics and the lack thereof as well as other topics.

Listen to the audio to hear more of their conversation.

Related Event

What: Missouri History Museum and Society of the Sacred Heart present "Extending America’s Promise: Pioneering Women with Cokie Roberts"

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 19, 2018

Where: Des Lee Auditorium, Missouri History Museum, Lindell and DeBaliviere in Forest Park, 5700 Lindell, St. Louis, MO 63112

More information

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Mary Edwards, Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill and Caitlin Lallygive you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.