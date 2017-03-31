NPR's Sam Sanders joined us for Talk, Toast, Taste!

Nearly 400 people gathered last night at The Four Seasons- St. Louis to celebrate the work of St. Louis Public Radio and the generosity of our supporters, and to hear from NPR's Sam Sanders.

Sam, who covered the 2016 election cycle, talked about the importance of journalistic ethics in a time of never-ending new cycles, the excitement and exhaustion of being on the trail, and his new project with the working title "Sam's New Thing" which will launch this summer.

We were also delighted to honor Lauren Durand, Linda and Michael Honigfort, and the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries with the 2017 Golden Microphone, and the St. Louis Symphony with the Millard S. Cohen Lifetime Achievement Award.

The money donated during the “Fund the Need” - nearly $82,000 - and the proceeds from the dinner and auction will support the award-winning news and storytelling you count on St. Louis Public Radio to deliver to you and our community every day.