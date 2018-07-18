 O’Toole files discrimination complaint against the city over St. Louis police chief position | St. Louis Public Radio

O’Toole files discrimination complaint against the city over St. Louis police chief position

  • St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and then-St. Louis interim Police Chief Larry O'Toole address reporters on Saturday, September 16, 2017.
    St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and then-St. Louis interim Police Chief Larry O'Toole address reporters on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.
    File photo I Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

A former candidate in the running to become the police chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department last year has alleged employment discrimination by the city of St. Louis.

St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Larry O'Toole filed a complaint with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and another with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging employment discrimination.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Commission on Human Rights said the office could neither confirm nor deny that O'Toole filed the complaint or the reason behind it. However, the Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards’ office confirmed to St. Louis Public Radio that the city received the complaint and will respond in 30 days. 

In a statement from Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office, she called the complaint “unfortunate” and said that O’Toole had not been discriminated against.

O’Toole was appointed interim police chief for the police department in April of last year, after former Police Chief Sam Dotson retired.

O’Toole faced criticism and calls for his resignation during the protests last year that followed the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of Anthony Smith in 2011.

John Hayden ultimately got the job as police chief last December.

O’Toole could not be reached for a comment.

Krewson's backers, foes hail appointment of long-time judge to lead public safety

By Oct 13, 2017
St. Louis Circuit Judge Jimmie Edwards talks to reporters on Friday after being appointed as the city's public safety director.
Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson selected a nationally-renowned judge to head the city’s public safety agency, which oversees the police and fire departments.

Judge Jimmie Edwards’ appointment drew widespread praise, including from elected officials who have been supportive of the protests over former police officer Jason Stockley’s acquittal of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Here are the 6 finalists for St. Louis' police chief

By Dec 14, 2017
Maj. John Hayden, left, commander of the St. Louis police department's North Patrol Division, and Chief Patrick Melvin, of the Port Arthur Police Department in Texas, center, and interim St. Louis Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Three outside candidates are among the six people vying to be the next chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Those six people introduced themselves to the public Thursday night at a public forum at Saint Louis University law school.

Lt. Col. Lawrence O’Toole

O’Toole, a 33-year veteran of the SLMPD, has been interim chief since April, when Sam Dotson retired suddenly on Mayor Lyda Krewson’s first day in office.

What protesters want to change post-Stockley verdict, and why following through won’t be easy

By Sep 26, 2017
A protester stands in front of a line of St. Louis Police officers on Sept. 15, 2017.
File photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

As the days of demonstrations over Jason Stockley’s acquittal go on, protesters in St. Louis are outlining the policy changes they say will help create a more equitable justice system and police department.

The main demands involve giving St. Louis and St. Louis County police additional training, equipment and oversight — things that were proposed after a Ferguson officer shot Michael Brown in 2014 but never enacted. That’s because most bills required changes to state law, and the GOP-controlled General Assembly didn’t go for it.

Protesters' new demand: St. Louis interim police chief must go

By Sep 25, 2017
Protesters marched through downtown St. Louis silently on Monday night. They wore blue tape over their mouths to represent "blue silence." Sept 25, 2017
Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Protesters introduced a new demand Monday night: that St. Louis’ interim police chief step down immediately.

Their call for Interim Chief Larry O’Toole to leave the department’s head post comes more than a week into daily protests against a judge’s decision to acquit former officer Jason Stockley, who is white, in the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man.