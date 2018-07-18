O’Toole files discrimination complaint against the city over St. Louis police chief position

A former candidate in the running to become the police chief of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department last year has alleged employment discrimination by the city of St. Louis.

St. Louis Police Lt. Col. Larry O'Toole filed a complaint with the Missouri Commission on Human Rights and another with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging employment discrimination.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Commission on Human Rights said the office could neither confirm nor deny that O'Toole filed the complaint or the reason behind it. However, the Director of Public Safety Jimmie Edwards’ office confirmed to St. Louis Public Radio that the city received the complaint and will respond in 30 days.

In a statement from Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office, she called the complaint “unfortunate” and said that O’Toole had not been discriminated against.

O’Toole was appointed interim police chief for the police department in April of last year, after former Police Chief Sam Dotson retired.

O’Toole faced criticism and calls for his resignation during the protests last year that followed the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of Anthony Smith in 2011.

John Hayden ultimately got the job as police chief last December.

O’Toole could not be reached for a comment.

