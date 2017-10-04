October is ovarian cancer awareness month. We discuss early warning signs, resources

October marks ovarian cancer awareness month. According to the American Cancer Society, ovarian cancer ranks fifth in cancer deaths among women.

In the United States, each year 22,000 women are diagnosed with the disease and 15,000 die from it.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed early warning signs of ovarian cancer, resources for those in treatment and ongoing efforts to increase survivorship with two guests:

Andrea Hagemann, M.D., Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Division of Gynecologic Oncology at Washington University School of Medicine

Susan Robben, Executive Director, St. Louis Ovarian Cancer Awareness, and an ovarian cancer survivor

Some of the warning signs of ovarian cancer include:

bloating

pelvic or abdominal pain

urinary urgency or frequency

difficulty eating or feeling full quickly

Other symptoms may also include fatigue, indigestion, back pain, pain with intercourse, constipation, menstrual irregularities and unexplained weight gain or loss.

Related Event

What: SLOCA 11th Annual Families Run for Ovarian Cancer Walk/Run

When: Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Soldiers Memorial, 1315 Chestnut Street, St. Louis, MO 63103

More information.

