 Officials hold inclusive ribbon cutting at Arch grounds | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Officials hold inclusive ribbon cutting at Arch grounds

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Attendees at Friday's
    Attendees at Friday's "People's Ribbon Cutting" celebrate near the Gateway Arch grounds in St. Louis.
    Jason Rosenbaum I St. Louis Public Radio

Darryl Gray made something abundantly clear at Friday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Arch grounds: The diverse gathering of elected officials, candidates and St. Louisans wasn’t a do-over.

After a group of white officials cut the ribbon in front of the Arch’s new visitors’ center and museum sparked public outcry Tuesday, a civil rights activist, Gray emphasized that Friday’s event was aimed at showcasing St. Louis’ diversity — and sending a message that racial and ethnic minorities need a place at the decision-making table.

“We’re here today because diversity is who we are,” Gray said. “We can not and must not allow ourselves and our history and our contribution to history be erased or forgotten.”

Friday’s event, which St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones dubbed “the people’s ribbon cutting,” drew elected officials and candidates of all races. That included Jones, state Rep. Bruce Franks, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

It was a stark contrast to Tuesday, where everyone who cut a ribbon in front of the newly renovated Arch grounds was white. Images of that ribbon-cutting spread across social media, and many people noted how tone deaf the ceremony was when many of St. Louis’ elected officials are black.

The Gateway Arch Park Foundation ultimately issued an apology. A statement from the group said they invited “political leaders from the St. Louis region at the federal, state and local levels to participate on stage at the event.” That statement went onto say that “we did not invite some elected officials who represent the park to participate on stage at the event and we should have done so.”

U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay, D-St. Louis, said in a statement that he was invited to the ceremony, but had a prior commitment to be with his son.

Eric Moraczewski, the executive director of the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, apologized at Friday’s event.

“For years, we’ve focused on making this museum the story of everyone involved in our community,” Moraczewski said. “That’s why we are so sorry the ribbon cutting on Tuesday did not reflect this commitment. We missed the mark.”

Seat at the table

Officials and National Parks Service staff cut the ribbon to the new Gateway Arch visitor center and museum Tuesday on July 3, 2018.
Credit Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Jones noted that she played a role both as a state lawmaker and treasurer in making hundreds of millions of dollars of improvements on the Arch grounds a reality.

She added that “we need to stop leaving our racial equity lenses at home and start asking the hard questions everytime we’re in a room about who’s at the table.”

“St. Louis needs to change,” said Jones. “Not polite, incremental change. But real change — the change that hurts.”

Franks, whose district includes the Arch, said Tuesday’s event “speaks to a bigger issue than just the picture.”

“I think it speaks to a systemic issue of when we talk about representation what representation looks like in the city of St. Louis,” said Franks on St. Louis on the Air. “We live in a diverse community and I think that should be reflected on many different levels including when we have things as big as a ribbon-cutting of a monument that represents St. Louis and might be, in some areas, the only thing people know about St. Louis.”

Some speakers at Friday’s event, such as Cori Bush, noted how African-American residents were displaced from their homes to make way for the Arch.

“This is St. Louis,” said Bush, who is running against Clay in the 1st Congressional District primary. “We move this city. We move this county. Because we are the people and we’re standing together.”

Follow Jason on Twitter: @jrosenbaum

Tags: 
Rev. Darryl Gray
Tishaura Jones
Bruce Franks
Gateway Arch Park Foundation
Gateway Arch
STLPR Talk Shows
St. Louis on the Air
Top Stories

Related Content

Democrats debate the fallout of the Stockley protests on next year's elections

By Nov 10, 2017
State Rep. Bruce Franks answers reporter questions outside City Hall on Sept. 29, 2017.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

A diverse crowd of Democrats packed a recent party meeting in Richmond Heights to hear from state Rep. Bruce Franks, a St. Louis Democrat who’s become a prominent voice for police accountability amid protests throughout the St. Louis region.

You could hear a pin drop when Franks bluntly asked his audience, “Can somebody tell me how black folks are supposed to vote for Claire McCaskill?”

Politically Speaking: How young African-American officials are making mark after Stockley verdict

By Sep 25, 2017
State Rep. Bruce Franks took part in the protests sparked by Michael Brown's death in Ferguson. He's now joined demonstrations against Stockley's not guilty verdict.
File Photo | Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

On this edition of the Politically Speaking podcast, St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum takes a closer look at how young African-American politicians are making an impact after a judge found former St. Louis Police officer Jason Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Everything you need to know about Saturday’s March for Our Lives in St. Louis

By Mar 23, 2018
Maplewood Richmond Heights students honor victims killed at a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month during a walkout Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

Thousands of people are expected to march through downtown St. Louis to protest gun violence on Saturday. They’ll walk a 2-mile route with March for Our Lives STL, one of hundreds of student-led rallies planned for this weekend.

Student organizers, survivors of gun violence and local leaders, including Rep. Bruce Franks, will speak at the event. City officials say they’re prepared to accommodate up to 10,000 marchers.

What is March for Our Lives?

Amid #ArchSoWhite controversy, black officials to hold second ribbon-cutting

By Jul 5, 2018
Officials and National Parks Service staff cut the ribbon to the new Gateway Arch visitor center and museum Tuesday, July 3, 2018.
Ryan Delaney | St. Louis Public Radio

The Arch grounds reopening is happening again after photos of the initial ribbon-cutting on Tuesday showed a lack of racial diversity.

As the common saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. The photos showing city officials and guests cutting the ribbon at the ceremony organized by Gateway Arch Park Foundation were worth three: “Arch So White,” or #ArchSoWhite on social media.