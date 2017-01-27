Related Program: 
Old, industrial building in south St. Louis to transform into manufacturing hub

By Jan 27, 2017
  • Marc Bowers, executive director of St. Louis Makes, and Tom Pickel, executive director of DeSales Community Development
    Kelly Moffitt | St. Louis Public Radio

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss a new project in south St. Louis: the transformation of an old industrial building that will house small to mid-sized manufacturing firms. Called Brick City Makes, the building, located at 2528 Texas Ave., will contain 87,000-square-feet of manufacturing space.

Joining the discussion will be Marc Bowers, executive director of St. Louis Makes, and Tom Pickel, executive director of DeSales Community Development.

