One incumbent toppled in St. Louis aldermanic primary election

Let the turnover at the St. Louis Board of Aldermen begin. Voters in Tuesday's primary election chose their preferred Democratic candidates for five open seats and turned out one of five incumbents.

The evening's upset was Dan Guenther, who won the 9th Ward with 64.2 percent of the vote. He beat longtime Alderman Ken Ortmann, who had the backing of St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay and the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

In the 15th Ward, Jennifer Florida tried but didn't succeed in retaking her old seat (2001-2004) from Megan Green. Green got 66 percent of the vote.

The winners of the Democratic primary for the open seats are:

3rd Ward, northeast St. Louis: Brandon Bosley, the son of outgoing Alderman Freeman Bosley. He beat Gloria Muhammad by 58 votes in a race that involved six candidates.

11th Ward, far southeast St. Louis: Sarah Wood Martin, the wife of Democratic state Rep. Jake Hummel, received 65.5 percent of the vote.

16th Ward, southeast St. Louis: Tom Oldenburg, who got 55 percent of the vote.

21st Ward (currently held by mayoral candidate Antonio French), north St. Louis: John Collins-Muhammad earned 44.6 percent of the vote.

27th Ward (northwest St. Louis): Pam Boyd earned 48 percent of the vote.

The winners of the Democratic primaries for the contested seats are:

5th Ward, northeast St. Louis: Incumbent Tammika Hubbard earned 43 percent of the vote; there were six candidates.

9th Ward, southeast St. Louis: Guenther had 64.2 percent of the vote, beating Ortmann.

15th Ward, south-central St. Louis: Green earned 66 percent of the vote over Florida.

17th Ward, central corridor: Incumbent Joe Roddy won 58 percent of the vote, topping Joe Diekemper.

19th Ward, central and north-central St. Louis: Current Alderman Marlene Davis handily beat Lindsay Pattan with more than three-quarters of the vote.

Also, in the Democratic primary for comptroller, the incumbent appears to be safe. Darlene Green overwhelmingly beat newcomer Alexandra Johnson with nearly 80 percent of the vote, and will face a Green Party candidate in the April 4 general election.

Green has spent 22 years in the comptroller's office, which manages the city’s finances and pays city workers. The comptroller also is part of the Board of Estimate and Apportionment, which has say over incentives for developers.

